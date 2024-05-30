Former banker Crispin Odey suing Financial Times for libel at High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former banker Crispin Odey suing Financial Times for libel at High Court

By Press Association
Former City banker Crispin Odey (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former City banker Crispin Odey (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former City banker Crispin Odey is suing the Financial Times (FT) for libel at the High Court after it published allegations that he had sexually assaulted multiple women, the paper has said.

Court records show the case was filed at the High Court on Wednesday afternoon, almost a year after the FT and Tortoise Media first published the accusations.

They included claims from several women, who reportedly had social or professional relationships with Mr Odey, that they had been abused or harassed by him, with some alleging he sexually assaulted them.

Mr Odey has previously denied the allegations against him, telling the FT they were “rubbish”.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the paper said that a claim had been issued and that it would be “vigorously defending” its reporting.

They said: “More than 11 months after publication of our initial investigative news report about Crispin Odey his lawyers recently sent us a letter of claim, and a libel claim has now been issued without waiting for our reply.

“We have not yet been served with the claim, but our investigative journalism about Mr Odey was carefully prepared and publication was in the public interest.

“We stand by our reporting and look forward to vigorously defending it.”

Mr Odey’s solicitors have been approached for comment.

Days after the accusations were published on June 8 last year, Mr Odey left his position at Odey Asset Management, the hedge fund he founded.

The firm was then wound down in October after several banks cut ties following the accusations.

The High Court was told in March that the former banker is facing legal action by five women, including one who accused him of raping her in the 1990s and that he then “exploited her over the course of several years”.

A hearing in the libel case is expected to take place at a later date.