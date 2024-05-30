Girl, 9, fighting for life after restaurant shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Girl, 9, fighting for life after restaurant shooting

By Press Association
Police at the scene of the shooting in Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London (James Manning/PA)
Police at the scene of the shooting in Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London (James Manning/PA)

A nine-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being the “innocent victim” of a shooting in Hackney, east London.

The child was inside a restaurant having dinner with her family when shots were fired from a motorbike outside, police said.

Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, who were sitting outside the restaurant, were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are stable but one potentially faces life-changing injuries.

Police tape at the scene of the shooting
Police tape at the scene of the shooting (PA)

Police were called to the scene on Kingsland High Street at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, with specialist firearms officers attending.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “We do not believe that the girl and the men injured were known to each other.

“As with any child, she was an innocent victim of the indiscriminate nature of gun crime.”

A motorbike believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered in nearby Colvestone Crescent, which police said was stolen.

The force said officers were “keeping an open mind” as to the motive.

Mr Conway added: “We are keen to identify other witnesses who were in the area around the scene at the time of the shooting.

“Similarly, if you were in the Kingsland High Street area at the time of the shooting and have information or footage from a phone or other device, please share that with us.

“Events such as these are rarely spontaneous. Someone knows who is responsible for this shooting that has left a little girl fighting for her life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.