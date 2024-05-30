Fiona Beal had the ‘courage’ to plead guilty to murder – defence barrister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fiona Beal had the ‘courage’ to plead guilty to murder – defence barrister

By Press Association
Fiona Beal arriving at B&Q in Northampton, where she went on to purchased 10 50 litre bags of compost, ten 22.5kg bags of Cotswold Stone and a grey plastic trough (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Fiona Beal arriving at B&Q in Northampton, where she went on to purchased 10 50 litre bags of compost, ten 22.5kg bags of Cotswold Stone and a grey plastic trough (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Primary school teacher Fiona Beal had the “courage” to plead guilty to the murder of her partner, her defence barrister has told a court.

Beal, 50, admitted the murder of 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham, whose partly mummified remains were discovered four and a half months after he was last seen on November 1 2021.

She pleaded guilty in April during a retrial at the Old Bailey, after her earlier trial at Northampton Crown Court collapsed on its 64th day.

Nicholas Billingham
Nicholas Billingham (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Beal stabbed her partner in the neck and buried him in a side passage outside the house they shared before pretending he had left her.

As part of the cover-up, she sent messages from Mr Billingham’s phone and convinced his family that he was safe and happy.

On the second day of Beal’s sentencing hearing, Andrew Wheeler KC, defending, told the court that revisions to the prosecution case before trial proceedings started at the Old Bailey impacted expert evidence which had supported Beal’s defence to the murder charge.

Mr Wheeler said: “Ms Beal as the court knows has had the courage shortly after the change in evidential circumstances to enter a plea to murder which as the court knows happens extremely rarely.”

He also told the court that Beal cannot remember “any” of the details of the attack, and that there is expert evidence which supports her “amnesia” as “genuine”.

The barrister said Beal expressed “remorse” in journals she wrote, quoting one entry which recorded her reaching a “breaking point” and apologising for a host of things.

She wrote: “I’m sorry for a lot. I’m sorry I didn’t leave him. I’m sorry I let him rip my self-esteem, self-worth, apart. I’m sorry I let him control me. I’m sorry for taking him back. I’m sorry I’m weak. I’m sorry for what I did.”

Mr Wheeler said the purpose for examining the evidence relating to Mr Billingham’s behaviour was not intended “to speak ill of the dead” nor to be “disrespectful” to him or his family, some of whom were sitting in the well of the court for the hearing.

The barrister submitted that the background of Mr Billingham’s behaviour towards Beal was “relevant” to the murder and “does explain how (Beal) came to be broken”.

Beal said her relationship with Mr Billingham was at first “loving and caring” but “became progressively less so”, Mr Wheeler told the court.

“Nick would then make belittling comments about me”, she said.

“He called me old…and fat. This happened frequently.”

She described him having affairs with women and gambling.

Mr Wheeler said there were a series of events which led to “something never contemplated” – the attack.

“To say that what happened eventually…was out of character does not in our submission begin to do it justice,” he told the court.

Of her character, Mr Wheeler read out statements by friends and colleagues of Beal which refer to her in “glowing” terms.

Her best friend, Hannah Bonham, said she was “totally shocked” when the news broke about Mr Billingham’s death.

“The Fiona I know hasn’t got a violent bone in her body,” she said, adding that, if Beal did do it, something “really bad” must have happened and she must not have been in her right mind.

A headteacher at a school Beal worked at described her as “well liked by everybody” and a “valued” member of the school community.

Mr Wheeler referred to his client as “a person who had always been spoken about in glowing terms by everyone who knew her both professionally and socially”.

He asked the court to take all things into consideration when passing sentence.

Beal, from Northampton, faces life in prison when she is sentenced by Judge Mark Lucraft KC on Thursday afternoon.