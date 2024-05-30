Biden to make first state visit to France after attending D-Day commemorations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden to make first state visit to France after attending D-Day commemorations

By Press Association
(Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP)
US President Joe Biden will make his first state visit to France next week after attending D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday.

Mr Macron will be hosting Mr Biden and his wife Jill on June 8, a statement said.

Both leaders will discuss “the need for unwavering, long-term support for Ukraine” at a time when war has returned to Europe, 80 years after the landings that led to the liberation of France and the Continent from Nazi Germany’s occupation, Mr Macron’s office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte made a state visit to the US in December 2022 (Neil Hall/PA)

In Normandy next week, major commemorations will draw 25 heads of state and government, along with dozens of Second World War veterans, to honour the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations who landed on June 6 1944.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is among those expected to attend.

Mr Biden’s state visit will allow “close co-ordination” between France and the US on world crises ahead of international events including the summit of the Group of Seven major economies next month in Italy and the Nato summit in Washington in July.

Discussions also will include climate-related issues and will focus on strengthening bilateral co-operation, particularly in the economic, space and nuclear fields, the statement said.

Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte made a state visit to the US in December 2022.