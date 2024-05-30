Biden to make first state visit to France after attending D-Day commemorations

US President Joe Biden will make his first state visit to France next week after attending D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday.

Mr Macron will be hosting Mr Biden and his wife Jill on June 8, a statement said.

Both leaders will discuss “the need for unwavering, long-term support for Ukraine” at a time when war has returned to Europe, 80 years after the landings that led to the liberation of France and the Continent from Nazi Germany’s occupation, Mr Macron’s office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte made a state visit to the US in December 2022 (Neil Hall/PA)

In Normandy next week, major commemorations will draw 25 heads of state and government, along with dozens of Second World War veterans, to honour the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations who landed on June 6 1944.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is among those expected to attend.

Mr Biden’s state visit will allow “close co-ordination” between France and the US on world crises ahead of international events including the summit of the Group of Seven major economies next month in Italy and the Nato summit in Washington in July.

Discussions also will include climate-related issues and will focus on strengthening bilateral co-operation, particularly in the economic, space and nuclear fields, the statement said.

Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte made a state visit to the US in December 2022.