The challenges facing Vincent Kompany after swapping Burnley for Bayern Munich

By Press Association
Vincent Kompany will be thrown straight in at the deep end at Bayern Munich (Martin RIckett/PA)
Vincent Kompany has been unveiled as the new manager of Bayern Munich after leaving his position at Burnley.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the tasks facing the former Manchester City captain in his in-tray at the Allianz Arena.

Win the Bundesliga

Vincent Kompany
Kompany, who won the Championship with Burnley, will be expected to win the Bundesliga with Bayern (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kompany will be under immediate pressure as there is little doubt that his top priority must be to win back the Bundesliga title. Missing out this year for the first time since 2012 – and finishing in an almost unthinkable third place – was a blow to the club’s pride and something they will want remedied next season. Little patience may be shown if he looks like falling well short.

Get the senior players onside

Bayern Munich team
Kompany inherits a star-studded squad including Harry Kane (bottom row, second left) (Nick Potts/PA)

Prior to making a title tilt, Kompany needs to make sure he has all his star names singing from his hymn sheet. The Belgian transformed Burnley’s style of play and stuck steadfastly to his beliefs, even as the Clarets struggled last season. Bayern were attracted to his philosophy but there are some big names in the dressing room including Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, and he will quickly need to earn their respect to get them playing his way.

Win the fans and media over

Bayern Munich fans
Bayern’s fans are used to winning the Bundesliga (Nick Potts/PA)

As the Belgian was far from the club’s first choice – some estimates suggest he was eighth or ninth on the list, at best – his appointment has been greeted with cynicism by fans and media. This could increase the pressure on him to deliver from the outset. To prove he is the right man for the job, Kompany will not only need to impose his playing style but start getting results quickly, no easy task.

Strengthen the squad

Theo Hernandez
France international Theo Hernandez is a reported Bayern target (Martin Rickett/PA)

Some of Bayern’s summer recruitment will be out of Kompany’s hands with moves reportedly already under way to bring in teenage Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo and AC Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez. Yet he will still need to convince players of the direction the club are heading with him in charge. The impression he conveys as he details his plans could have a big influence on players the club are interested in.

Champions League final

The Allianz Arena
The Allianz Arena will host the 2025 Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

Surely not even the most demanding of fans can expect Bayern to win the Champions League given the competition they face from across the continent but, with the final in Munich next year, a strong run will be the very least of expectations. Bayern will not want to exit with a whimper in this of all seasons.