Border Force officer jailed for selling illegal drugs, NCA says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Border Force officer jailed for selling illegal drugs, NCA says

By Press Association
Gareth Glynn Davies was jailed for nearly six years for drug offences while he was a Border Force officer (NCA/PA)
Gareth Glynn Davies was jailed for nearly six years for drug offences while he was a Border Force officer (NCA/PA)

A Border Force officer who was caught selling MDMA has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Gareth Glynn Davies, from Ashford, Kent, was a field intelligence officer for Border Force in Folkestone when he was meeting contacts to arrange selling class A drugs, the NCA said.

The 44-year-old was put under surveillance in late 2019 after information was passed to the NCA that he may be involved in supplying drugs, it said.

On January 21 2020, Davies gave four pills to a contact for a taster and promised there were 5,000 more to come, according to the NCA.

The meet prompted his arrest, and weapons such as a machete, Rambo knife and knuckle-dusters were found by officers at his home and in his car which he should have returned when he left the Prison Service, the NCA added.

Davies was dismissed from his Border Force job once he was charged with offering to supply a controlled drug and supplying a controlled drug, it said.

He pleaded guilty to the counts on April 15 2024.

Davies was sentenced to five years and 11 months’ imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.

Dave Rock, from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “Davies thought he was beyond the reach of the law, willingly disclosing information that revealed his criminality.

“The class A drugs trade has a devastating impact on communities across the country, and Davies’ conviction today is a reminder to anyone involved that all those who play a part in it, however large or small, will face justice.”