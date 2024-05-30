‘Inspirational’ D-Day veteran dies aged 100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Inspirational’ D-Day veteran dies aged 100

By Press Association
D-Day veteran David Teacher, pictured at Broughton House care home in Salford in March (Peter Byrne/PA)
D-Day veteran David Teacher, pictured at Broughton House care home in Salford in March (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 100-year-old D-Day veteran described as an “inspiration” has died less than a fortnight before the 80th anniversary of the landings.

David Teacher, who served as a mechanic with the RAF in the Second World War, died last Friday, a spokesman for Broughton House care home in Salford, Greater Manchester, said.

Mr Teacher, who was born in Hastings, East Sussex, was one of the first to arrive on Juno beach in the 1944 Normandy landings.

As well as fixing broken down vehicles, he worked with his squadron to take control of all equipment, including food and ammunition, and ensure troops arriving went through designated safe areas.

He stayed on the beach for three months, living in a trench, and went on to the Battle of the Bulge.

Karen Miller, chief executive of veterans’ care home Broughton House, said: “David was 100 years old and was an inspiration to us all. He lived with us for three years and was immensely popular, much-loved and respected by all of our residents and staff.

“David served this country during World War Two with enormous courage, and after his service he continued inspire others through his charity work with ex-service organisations, and by sharing with the younger generation the important values of friendship, duty and service.

“It was a privilege for us to care for him in his later years and he will be greatly missed by us all. Our sympathies are with his family at this sad time.”

Mr Teacher, who volunteered at the Imperial War Museum, was made an MBE in 2012 for his work with ex-service organisations and charity in Greater Manchester.

He was a former vice-chairman of Bolton and District Normandy Veterans Association and an ex-chairman of the Manchester Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day will be marked on Thursday June 6 with commemorations in Normandy as well as across the UK.