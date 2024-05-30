RAF pilot who died in Spitfire crash ‘cherished and deeply missed’ – family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF pilot who died in Spitfire crash ‘cherished and deeply missed’ – family

By Press Association
Squadron Leader Mark Long (MoD/PA)
Squadron Leader Mark Long (MoD/PA)

A Royal Air Force pilot who died in a Spitfire crash “lived his life with an unwavering passion” and “will be cherished and deeply missed”, his family said.

Squadron Leader Mark Long, 43, died in a Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) in a crash near RAF Coningsby on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), he lived in Lincolnshire with his wife, two daughters and a dog.

Mr Long’s family said in a statement issued by the MoD: “Mark lived his life with an unwavering passion with laughter, love, and dedication to his family.

“His talent for flying was there for all to see, and his ability to connect to everyone he met was infectious. Mark will be cherished and deeply missed by us all.”

Mr Long was born in Bury St Edmunds and graduated Initial Officer Training in 2003, the MoD said.

He was then sent to RAF Linton-on-Ouse to fly the Tucano before gaining his “wings” in 2003.

His Advanced Flying Training was on the Hawk and he was selected to take on the role of an instructor.

Mr Long later converted to the Harrier GR7/9 and was posted to RAF Cottesmore.

He was the last RAF Harrier pilot qualified to conduct operations off an aircraft carrier.

In 2012, Mr Long joined the Typhoon Force and was assigned to RAF Coningsby.

In 2016, he was the Typhoon Display Pilot and his primary role was to teach student pilots how to operate the jet.

The MoD said that alongside his instructional duties, Mr Long also helped defend UK sovereign airspace by undertaking Quick Reaction Alert duties in the UK, Falkland Islands and while on Baltic Air Policing Operations in Lithuania.

At the time of his death, Mr Long was in his fourth season with the BBMF.

Officer Commanding Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, said: “In life, we are occasionally privileged to meet incredible people like Mark.

“Mark touched the hearts of everyone that he met, always prioritising the needs of others before himself.

“The epitome of a military fighter pilot, he personified the very best of the Royal Air Force and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

“We were lucky to have him as part of the team and part of our BBMF family.

“Always a vision of calm, Mark faced life’s obstacles with a wry smile, a knowing nod and a pint of tea.

“Above all, he was a devoted husband and a proud father.

“Whilst words alone cannot adequately convey our loss, he will remain forever ‘the best boss that BBMF never had’.”