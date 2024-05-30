Councils drop proposed legal action over asylum seeker plans for RAF bases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Councils drop proposed legal action over asylum seeker plans for RAF bases

By Press Association
RAF Scampton (Callum Parke/PA)
RAF Scampton (Callum Parke/PA)

Two councils have withdrawn separate proposed legal challenges over Home Office plans to house asylum seekers at former RAF bases.

West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) and Braintree District Council (BDC) were set to launch further challenges over the Government’s plans for RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, and RAF Wethersfield, near Braintree in Essex, respectively.

The councils lost a High Court battle in December when judge Mrs Justice Thornton ruled that the decision to house asylum seekers at the bases was lawful.

The Home Office secured Special Development Orders (SDOs) for both sites earlier this year, with Parliament granting planning permission after an environmental assessment of the department’s plans.

WLDC said in December that it would appeal against Mrs Justice Thornton’s ruling, and in February announced it would challenge the environmental assessment for the SDO for RAF Scampton, citing concerns over its “inadequacy”. BDC also planned to appeal against the High Court judgment.

But on Tuesday, WLDC said “outstanding legal action will be withdrawn” after an “agreement in principle” was reached with the Home Office to “explore the temporary, dual use” of RAF Scampton, which would allow for regeneration of parts of the site.

Trevor Young, leader of WLDC, said: “The specific details of the agreement are still being finalised, but this agreement paves the way forward for the short-term and long-term use of the site.

“The council have always been clear that whilst it is our view that the site is unsuitable for large-scale asylum accommodation, protecting the investment and regeneration plans for the site is a priority.

“This agreement provides the principles by which we can collaborate to unlock our investment and regeneration plan by working with the Home Office through a shared-use proposal.”

RAF Wethersfield in Essex
RAF Wethersfield in Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

RAF Scampton was previously home to 617 “Dambuster” Squadron, and the Red Arrows.

The Home Office confirmed earlier this year that around 800 asylum seekers would be accommodated at the base, a reduction from 2,000, but this may increase to 1,100 if needed temporarily.

Under the SDO, the department can use the site until October 2027.

WLDC said that under the agreement, the Home Office “will retain just 10%” of the base, with the rest redeveloped as part of a £300 million investment plan.

Two listed hangars, the listed officers’ mess and the grave of 617 Squadron Wing Commander Guy Gibson’s dog would also be transferred to the authority’s control, with the remaining listed hangars to be transferred in 2026.

BDC said on Thursday that it would also withdraw its own legal challenge, claiming it was “no longer expedient”.

It said the granting of an SDO for the site made the arguments for a potential appeal against Mrs Justice Thornton’s ruling “academic”.

The authority added that it wanted to “reserve funding and resources in order to robustly consider any potential future enforcement action that may arise under the SDO”.

Graham Butland, leader of BDC, said: “We’ve stated since day one that we do not agree with the approach the Government has taken by using the site for large-scale asylum accommodation, and bypassing us as the local planning authority to grant itself permission, which meant the opportunity for communities’ voices to be heard was lost.

“We’ve spent the last few months carefully considering our legal challenge and with the Special Development Order now in place, we feel at this time it is within the best interest to safeguard our resources and money.

“The cost of the legal challenges has had to be met by taxpayers across the whole of the Braintree district, which has been an important consideration as part of this decision.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.