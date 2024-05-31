What the papers say – May 31 By Press Association May 31 2024, 1:33am May 31 2024, 1:33am Share What the papers say – May 31 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4996795/what-the-papers-say-may-31/ Copy Link What the papers say – May 31 (PA) The guilty verdict for former US president Donald Trump in a “hush money” trial features heavily among a variety of stories on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers. The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror and the i simply lead with “Trump guilty” and “Guilty” as Trump became the first president to be convicted of a crime. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Trump guilty'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/5b2reZMzhh— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 30, 2024 Friday's front page: Trump guilty #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/kkOTFtkZCm pic.twitter.com/AfJhGLl6rM— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 30, 2024 I: Guilty #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ivU9cTfdRh— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 30, 2024 The Daily Star says he is “guilty on all counts”, while The Times writes “Trump found guilty in hush money trial”. Cell block tango'ed https://t.co/irmilcznBU#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/a74mNr38tE— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 30, 2024 THE TIMES: Trump found guilty in hush money trial #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Yo34KTxnW9— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 30, 2024 Back home, The Guardian leads with the pressure on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to end the “purge of the Labour left”. THE GUARDIAN: Pressure on Starmer to end ‘purge of Labour left’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/L8aMiD7ljM— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 30, 2024 The Independent says Labour’s Angela Rayner has backed Diane Abbott to stand for Labour at the July 4 General Election. Tomorrow's @independent front page. To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/lUTwNk0ogA pic.twitter.com/rnRbTQWzhL— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) May 30, 2024 Voters are braced for tax increases despite assurances from both parties they will not increase VAT, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 31 May https://t.co/cfY0XIfrmI pic.twitter.com/KunBNurt6Q— Financial Times (@FT) May 30, 2024 The Daily Mail leads with thousands of NHS patients who will get personalised cancer vaccines over the next year in a “landmark breakthrough”. MAIL: Cancer patients to get tailored vaccines on NHS #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sXjwDSTjdx— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 30, 2024 And the Metro reports on Fiona Beal, who was jailed for life after the murder of Nicholas Billingham. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰'COLD-BLOODED MONSTER'🔴 Mother's verdict… as teacher who knifed and buried partner is jailed🔴 Labour denies purge of lefties as Tories talk tax#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/KDS0Aitvxb— Metro (@MetroUK) May 30, 2024