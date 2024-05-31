Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks to meet in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will meet Dallas in the NBA Finals after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks past the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the Western Conference finals.

Dallas’ starting guards each finished with 36 points as the Mavericks demolished the Timberwolves 124-103 in Minnesota to wrap up the series 4-1.

After giving up a chance to sweep the Timberwolves at home, the Mavericks exploded out of the gates on Thursday, outscoring Minnesota 35-19 in the first quarter.

Doncic had 20 points in the opening period, laying the platform as the visitors built a 29-point half-time lead.

That lead stretched to as much as 36 points in the third quarter with Irving taking the lead down the stretch to help send the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals since 2011.

The Boston Celtics return to the championship round for the second time in three years after they swept the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference finals.

Game one of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday, June 7 in Boston.