Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks to meet in NBA Finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks to meet in NBA Finals

By Press Association
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (Abbie Parr/AP)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (Abbie Parr/AP)

The Boston Celtics will meet Dallas in the NBA Finals after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks past the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the Western Conference finals.

Dallas’ starting guards each finished with 36 points as the Mavericks demolished the Timberwolves 124-103 in Minnesota to wrap up the series 4-1.

After giving up a chance to sweep the Timberwolves at home, the Mavericks exploded out of the gates on Thursday, outscoring Minnesota 35-19 in the first quarter.

Doncic had 20 points in the opening period, laying the platform as the visitors built a 29-point half-time lead.

That lead stretched to as much as 36 points in the third quarter with Irving taking the lead down the stretch to help send the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals since 2011.

The Boston Celtics return to the championship round for the second time in three years after they swept the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference finals.

Game one of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday, June 7 in Boston.