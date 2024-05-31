Eurozone inflation rate rises slightly to 2.6%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurozone inflation rate rises slightly to 2.6%

By Press Association
Inflation has risen in Europe (Niall Carson/PA)
Inflation has risen in Europe (Niall Carson/PA)

Inflation in the eurozone has risen slightly to 2.6% but investors still expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to cut interest rates next week.

The official figure for the 20 countries that use the euro compares to 2.4% in April, according to European Union statistics agency Eurostat. Markets had expected 2.5% for May.

Inflation spiked into double digits in Europe after Russia cut off most pipeline supplies of natural gas after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and as the rebound from the pandemic clogged supply chains of parts and raw materials.

Inflation has fallen as energy prices have come down and as supply logjams have eased.

The decline in inflation has slowed in recent months as workers have pressed for higher wage agreements.

That has led to stubbornly higher prices in the services sector, a broad category including everything from hotel rooms to medical care to concert tickets, and where wages make up much of the cost of doing business.

Services prices rose 4.1% in May, even as energy prices went up only 0.3% and food inflation was no more than the overall figure at 2.6%

As inflation has faded toward the ECB’s goal of 2%, concerns about growth have become more prominent.

The eurozone has shown no significant increase in gross domestic product in four years. While higher rates combat inflation by making it more expensive to borrow and buy things, they can also weigh on growth.

ECB officials have made clear that a rate cut from the current record high of 4% is on the table when the bank’s rate-governing council meets in Frankfurt.

Bank president Christine Lagarde said last week that she was “really confident” inflation was under control.

Philip Lane, a member of the six-person executive board that runs the bank day to day at its Frankfurt headquarters, was quoted by the Financial Times as saying officials were “ready to remove the top layer of restriction” on borrowing costs.

Mr Lane is the official who prepares monetary policy decisions for the 26-member governing council that sets rate benchmarks, whose other members are the heads of national central banks in the eurozone countries.

How fast the bank will reduce rates at subsequent meetings remains open. Recently better growth indicators for Europe as well as sticky inflation and higher wage growth “could argue against a rate cut next week”, said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING bank.

“However, the ECB’s own communication over the last two months has made it almost impossible not to cut,” Mr Brzeski said.

That means the bank may move “very gradually” after the June meeting to reduce rates while still keeping them at a level that restricts credit, growth and inflation.