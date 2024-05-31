On Covfefe Day no less: Social media reacts to Trump’s guilty verdicts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On Covfefe Day no less: Social media reacts to Trump’s guilty verdicts

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump on the 15th hole at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, during his visit to Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Social media users have pointed out Donald Trump’s 34 guilty verdicts landed on the anniversary of his famous “covfefe” typo, as the internet responded with memes following the historic conviction.

Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a crime after he was found guilty on Thursday of trying to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election by paying hush money to a pornography actress who claimed they had sex.

On May 30 2017, during his first year as US President, Trump tweeted: “Despite the negative press covfefe,” – and social media users were quick to remember the gaffe following the verdicts.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, named @DanWeinbaumKC, said: “Trump convicted on #Covfefe Day.”

Another user posted: “On Covfefe Day no less.”

Another user mocked Trump’s polling history, after he failed to win the popular vote at both the 2016 and 2020 elections, posting: “I personally want to congratulate Donald Trump for finally winning a popular vote.”

Internet users also mocked Trump’s short appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when he gives Kevin McAllister, played by a young Macaulay Culkin, directions to a hotel lobby.

Writer and comedian Zack Bornstein posted a screenshot of the scene and wrote: “BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes the first actor from Home Alone 2 to be convicted of 34 felonies stemming from hush money payments to a porn star.”

US talk show The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, also poked fun at the former US President posting a 27-second song about his conviction.

The video contains clips of Trump which have been edited to make it seem like he is saying “I fought the law and the law won” which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

American comedian Megan Amram went viral for posting the same tweet every day in 2017 while Trump was president, posting: “Today was the day Donald trump finally became president.”

She posted the same tongue-in-cheek sentence again following Trump’s convictions.

The BBC’s satirical programme Have I Got News For You posting a picture of the former US president with his hands in the air.

The show captioned the post: “According to one report, as the 34 guilty verdicts were read out, ‘Trump appeared to stop counting’, presumably he couldn’t get his shoes and socks off quick enough.”

Trump’s conviction was also compared with football club Manchester City, which faces 115 charges of breaking financial fair play rules over a nine year period.

Comedian Ian Stone joked: “They’ve convicted a former President before they’ve convicted Manchester City.”

Trump, who is still in the running to be US president, has returned to his campaign trail and plans to stage a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York.