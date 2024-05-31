Charles and Camilla spend the day at the races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Charles and Camilla spend the day at the races

By Press Association
The King and Queen attend the Derby Festival at Epsom (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King and Queen attend the Derby Festival at Epsom (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King and Queen will be hoping their thoroughbred horse will bring them sporting glory when it joins the runners in one of racing’s prestigious events.

Charles and Camilla arrived at Epsom to see their horse Treasure race in The Oaks, a classic twice won by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple were greeted by their racing adviser John Warren, who introduced them to senior executives from the racecourse before they made their way to the royal box.

Epsom racecourse
Camilla is greeted with a kiss by John Warren, the King and Queen’s racing adviser (John Walton/PA)

Dunfermline in 1977 was the last horse to carry the royal colours to victory in a British classic, winning not only The Oaks but also the St Leger at Doncaster, in what was the late Queen’s silver jubilee year.

Queen Elizabeth II landed five classics in all, with Carrozza her first Oaks winner in 1957, while Charles and Camilla enjoyed a memorable first flat racing season last year, with Desert Hero winning at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the St Leger.

Treasure, owned by the King and Queen, was bred by Queen Elizabeth II, who was a passionate horse owner and racegoer during her 70-year reign.