D-Day veteran’s funeral held in Solihull after appeal for people to attend

By Press Association
Standard bearers escort the hearse into the funeral of D-Day veteran Albert Price (Ben Birchall/PA)
A funeral has been held for a D-Day veteran after an appeal was launched for people to attend.

Standard bearers escorted the hearse into the funeral of Albert Price, 98, from Solihull, at the Robin Hood crematorium in Solihull, West Midlands, on Friday.

It comes after an appeal was made for people to go to attend the service for the veteran, whose wife and daughter were his only family.

A portrait beside the coffin of D-Day veteran Albert Price, 98, from Solihull.
The Military Lions, an official Aston Villa Football Club supporters group for the armed forces, launched the appeal on Thursday for people to attend.

In a post on X, the Military Lions called Mr Price a “brave and unassuming man”.

Mr Price landed on Gold Beach at the age of 18.

Speaking last year about his involvement in D-Day, Mr Price said: “I can still remember driving the tank on to the beach in Normandy and having to zig-zag to avoid mines and shells flying straight at us.

“I will never forget that day, scrambling for safety after our tank got hit. I had to push my commander up out of the hatch and suffered shrapnel wounds in the process.

Mourners attend the funeral of D-Day veteran Albert Price, 98.
Mourners attend the funeral of D-Day veteran Albert Price (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I will always remember those young chaps I served with. They lost their lives so we could live.

“With the 80th anniversary of the landings coming up next year, it’s so important to remember those that never came home and sacrificed themselves for the greater good.

“Going back to Normandy with the Royal British Legion in 2019 was an experience I will never forget and I want to go back again.

“I hope as many D-Day veterans as possible sign up to attend the commemorations next year. I want the legacy of those I served with to be remembered.”