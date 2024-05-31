US leaders invite Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress

Top US leaders have invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, a show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel’s military assault on Gaza.

The invitation from House speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, has been in the works for some time.

I am honored to invite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress. pic.twitter.com/rYKx0Z1p93 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 31, 2024

No date for the speech was set.

It comes as the Israel-Hamas war, after the October 7 surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group, has caused widespread concerns in the US and abroad over Israel’s conduct and the extensive civilian death toll.

A speech by Mr Netanyahu would almost certainly expose election-year divisions in the US, where a growing number of Democrats have turned away from the prime minister, while Republicans draw ever closer to the Israeli leader.