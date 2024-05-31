Man charged with murder and attempted murder after Bournemouth beach stabbings

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after two women were stabbed on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, 20, from Croydon, has been charged with murder and attempted murder over the stabbing of Amie Gray and another woman on Durley Chine Beach on May 24, Dorset Police said.

Saadi is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on May 24 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

Amie Gray, 34, from Poole, died at the scene. Another woman – aged 38 and also from Poole – was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries, and has since been discharged.

#LatestNews – Police leaders are issuing a statement as enhanced patrols are set to continue in Bournemouth over the weekend and moving forward. Read more: https://t.co/FSl9OkoVX5 pic.twitter.com/BhNRekGjtu — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) May 31, 2024

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who was seriously injured, and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of an extensive investigation and we have now consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges of murder and attempted murder.

“This means the case will now be the subject of active court proceedings and it is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”

Enhanced police patrols will continue in Bournemouth over the weekend.

Dorset Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Lyne thanked the community for their “support and patience”.

He said: “Many police officers and staff have not only been involved in the investigation throughout the last week, but also have maintained a highly visible presence in the town to answer any questions local people have had and try to be as accessible as possible at a time of heightened concern.

“It has always been our intention to keep our communities as informed of developments as quickly and effectively as possible throughout the week both via local media and face to face when out on patrol.

“I appreciate the public want to and indeed should be given information to allay fears and concerns. That is balanced against maintaining the integrity of a highly complex investigation, which has moved at a pace throughout the week.

“Hopefully, Dorset Police has struck that balance to maintain public confidence as much as possible, accepting there is still significant work to be done with partners across the town to ensure public safety is maintained as a paramount concern.”

Dorset police and crime commissioner David Sidwick said the incident has “sent shockwaves” through the community.

He added: “No-one can fail to be shocked by the events on May 24 and while Dorset is generally a safe county to live and visit, I fully acknowledge this tragic incident means many may not feel safe right now.

“I want to assure you that dealing with violent crime is a priority and I will continue to ensure the force has every tool at their disposal to tackle reports of this nature.

“Once the full facts are known, I will be discussing the need for further measures with the chief constable. Alongside continued robust policing, a multi-agency approach and vital support from the community, we will continue the work to reduce violence and ensure Dorset is a safe place to live and visit.

“I want to be very clear, violence of any form will not be tolerated in Dorset, and I will not rest while there is still work to do to drive down atrocious crimes and ensure the safety of the people who live, work, and visit our county.”