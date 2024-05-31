King presents D-Day veteran with 100th birthday card at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King presents D-Day veteran with 100th birthday card at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
King Charles presented D-Day veteran Jim Miller with a card to mark his 100th birthday at Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)
A D-Day veteran was “surprised and delighted” to be invited to Buckingham Palace where he was presented with his 100th birthday card from the King.

Jim Miller, who turned 100 on June 1, landed on the Normandy beaches in June 1944 and took part in the Allied military operation to liberate occupied France and western Europe.

He said: “I was totally surprised and delighted to be invited to Buckingham Palace!

“It was a special day and a real honour for me to meet the King and be presented with my 100th birthday card.

“I am humbled to reach such a great number, especially when I think of those who fell on the Normandy beaches all those years ago.

“The King was very interested to hear about my military service and personal experience of such a momentous and harrowing time.

“I am proud that I can still share my memories with the generations that come after me and thankful that young people are interested in what happened.

“I’m looking forward to attending the Royal British Legion’s commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in June.”

Born in Hackney, now living in South Wales, Mr Miller served in the 11th Hussars during the Second World War.

He was called up at 18 years old and volunteered for the Army after failing a hearing test for the Air Force.

Drafted into the Armoured Corps, Mr Miller became a driver and wireless operator in armoured cars.

He landed on Juno Beach on June 9 at the age of 20, after arriving on the deck of an American ship with armoured cars in the hold.

The King is patron of the Royal British Legion. The King and Queen will attend the RBL’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.