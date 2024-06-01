Veteran visiting Normandy on D-Day anniversary to ‘pay respects to shipmates’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran visiting Normandy on D-Day anniversary to ‘pay respects to shipmates’

By Press Association
D-Day veteran Alec Penstone, 98, from the Isle of Wight, who served with the Royal Navy on board HMS Campania (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A Royal Navy veteran plans to visit Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to pay his respects to his shipmates.

Alec Penstone was a submarine detector on HMS Campania and was stopping U-boats on D-Day.

The 99-year-old said: “I wasn’t in the actual landing, I was there but we were protecting the convoy going across.”

His job was to stop any U-boats attacking the invasion force going across to France.

“I think we succeeded in doing that,” Mr Penstone added.

D-Day veteran JAlec Penstone, pictured at the age of 20
After the war finished, Mr Penstone said he was kept at sea searching for three rogue German U-boats which had not surrendered.

He added: “We knew they were in northern waters, but they hadn’t surrendered, and we had to find them.

“We searched all in and out all the outlying islands of Norway, and we finally discovered they’d scuttled their boats in a remote part of Norway, made their way back through Norway if they ever got that far back to Germany rather than become prisoners of war.”

Mr Penstone said after that he was sent back to the barracks.

Asked if he was proud of the work he did during and after D-Day, he said: “Certainly, no doubt about it.

“I’m very pleased I’m still alive to tell it.”

Alec Penstone receives a kiss from the D-Day Darlings at an event organised by the Spirit of Normandy Trust, in conjunction with the British Normandy Memorial, at the Union Jack Club in London
Mr Penstone receives a kiss from the D-Day Darlings at an event organised by the Spirit of Normandy Trust, in conjunction with the British Normandy Memorial, at the Union Jack Club in London (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Penstone plans to travel to Normandy with the Spirit of Normandy Trust, which he said is “the most magnificent charity that I’ve ever known”.

“My heroes are all those that went to Normandy and their gravestones are there now,” he said.

The veteran plans to go to pay his respects “to all my shipmates who lay with those white gravestones above them”.

D-Day veterans Alec Penstone (second right), 98, who served with the Royal Navy, shakes hands with Ken Hay (right), 98, ambassador for the British Normandy Memorial who served with the 4th Dorset Regiment
D-Day veterans Alec Penstone (second right), 98, who served with the Royal Navy, shakes hands with Ken Hay (right), 98, ambassador for the British Normandy Memorial who served with the 4th Dorset Regiment (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The last time he was in Normandy he was shown the grave of his cousin who had to crash land just before midnight on June 5.

The great-grandfather, who is based in the Isle of Wight, said: “He was a real hero and there was no question about it at all.

“And last time when I was over in Normandy the wonderful people I was with actually found his grave 31 miles away and I really thank them for that.”