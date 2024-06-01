Man who stabbed partner 17 times after break-up found guilty of murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who stabbed partner 17 times after break-up found guilty of murder

By Press Association
Leon Murray went to pick up their six-year-old daughter from school after the killing (Met Police/PA)
A man who stabbed his partner 17 times after she said she wanted to end their relationship has been found guilty of murder.

Leon Murray, 35, of no fixed address, murdered Keisha Christodoulou, 32, on November 1, 2022, just a day after she said their relationship was over.

Murray travelled to their flat in Tanner’s Hill, Deptford, where he stabbed Ms Christodoulou 17 times.

He then changed his clothes and went to pick up their six-year-old daughter from school.

Keshia Christodoulou
Keshia Christodoulou was killed a day after she said their relationship was over (Met Police/PA)

On arrival, he told a staff member that “it is done” and that he had “ended” Keisha. School staff called 999, as did Murray.

Officers attended the flat and found Ms Christodoulou on the living room floor. Despite efforts by emergency services to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the chest.

The Metropolitan Police said Murray was found guilty of murder on Friday following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

Despite his admission to killing Keisha, Murray’s defence claimed diminished responsibility.

However, the jury accepted the prosecution’s argument that the defendant had no substantial impairment of his responsibility and that he knew what he was doing.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Adam Clifton, who led the investigation for the Met Police, said: “Murray’s horrific response to Keisha deciding to end their relationship is as senseless as it is selfish.

“Throughout the investigation and trial, Murray has tried to paint himself as a victim. The verdict of the jury shows that they rejected this.

“The level of violence used in the attack is utterly shocking and our thoughts remain with Keisha’s family and friends, particularly her three young children whose lives will never be the same.

“Tackling violence against women is one of our top priorities and we will continue in our efforts to bring dangerous perpetrators like Murray to justice. I would encourage anyone suffering domestic abuse to seek support.”