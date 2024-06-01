Ticketmaster cyber attack confirmed by parent company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ticketmaster cyber attack confirmed by parent company

By Press Association
Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack (Tim Goode/PA)
Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack (Tim Goode/PA)

Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack, with hackers allegedly offering to sell customer data on the dark web, its parent company Live Nation confirmed.

The ShinyHunters hacking group is reportedly demanding around £400,000 in a ransom payment to prevent the data being sold.

The group gained access to the names, addresses, phone numbers and partial payment details of 560 million of the site’s customers, it has been reported.

In a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Live Nation said: “On May 20, 2024, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. identified unauthorized activity within a third-party cloud database environment containing Company data (primarily from its Ticketmaster L.L.C. subsidiary) and launched an investigation with industry-leading forensic investigators to understand what happened.

“On May 27, 2024, a criminal threat actor offered what it alleged to be Company user data for sale via the dark web.

“We are working to mitigate risk to our users and the Company, and have notified and are cooperating with law enforcement.

“As appropriate, we are also notifying regulatory authorities and users with respect to unauthorized access to personal information.”

The company added: “As of the date of this filing, the incident has not had, and we do not believe it is reasonably likely to have, a material impact on our overall business operations or on our financial condition or results of operations. We continue to evaluate the risks and our remediation efforts are ongoing.”

According to reports, authorities in Australia and the US are engaging with Ticketmaster to understand and respond to the incident.

The online ticket sales platform and Live Nation have been approached for comment.

Santander suffered a similar data breach this week, with the bank confirming on Friday that hackers had accessed data relating to all its staff and millions of overseas customers.