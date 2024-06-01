Gigi and Bella Hadid donate a million dollars to support families in Palestine

Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi are collectively donating one million dollars (£785,000) to support relief efforts in Palestine, the model’s agent has confirmed.

A representative for Bella told the PA news agency the money has been earmarked for equal distribution among four humanitarian organisations that have a focus on children and families: Heal Palestine, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), World Central Kitchen (WCK), and United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The pair, whose father is Palestinian property tycoon Mohamed Anwar Hadid, have been vocal in their support for the people of Palestine amid the conflict in Gaza.

Gigi and Bella Hadid said the money was earmarked for four charities (PA)

After Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, Gigi, 29, who has modelled for design houses including Versace and Chanel and co-hosts Netflix’s Next In Fashion reality competition, wrote on Instagram: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children.

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.”

She added: “While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

In May, Bella, 27, who was named model of the year by the British Fashion Council in 2022 and has 29 international Vogue covers, wrote on social media that she was “devastated at the loss of the Palestinian people and the lack of empathy coming from the government systems worldwide”.

At the Cannes film festival last month she wore a red and white dress made of keffiyeh, a traditional Arabic cloth that is associated with Palestine, writing on Instagram that is was “a beautiful way to represent the history, labor of love, resilience and, most importantly, the art of historic Palestinian embroidery”.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 250 others in the October 7 attack.

It sparked a war with Israel in which more than 36,000 Palestinians have died, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters in its count.