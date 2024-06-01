Thousands attend central London protest organised by Tommy Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Thousands attend central London protest organised by Tommy Robinson

By Press Association
Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, leads a protest march through London (David Parry/PA)


Thousands of people gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday for a protest organised by Tommy Robinson.

Speeches were given by Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, Reclaim leader Laurence Fox and political commentator Carl Benjamin.

Roughly 300 counter-protesters, organised by Stand Up To Racism, were set up on the other side of the Cenotaph and separated from the crowd by a large police cordon.

London protests
The protest set off from Victoria Station and marched to Parliament Square (David Parry/PA)

The protest set off from London Victoria Station at around 1pm and ended up in Parliament Square.

There, a crowd gathered before a large TV screen which showed the speeches and a film.

As Mr Robinson took to the stage, a large cheer came from the audience. He told them: “Looking at the crowd today I feel like I am winning”.

Mr Robinson went on to criticise the “corrupt” Metropolitan Police and accused them of “two-tiered policing”.

While the event was ongoing, Mr Robinson posted on social media calling for the removal of Police Commissioner Mark Rowley.

He then welcomed to the stage a series of speakers, including Laurence Fox.

London protests
Laurence Fox was among the speakers (David Parry/PA)

The crowd cheered as the Reclaim Party leader appeared and booed in support of his criticism of both Pride Month and Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Pointing to the Houses of Parliament, he said: “In one month we will be asked to vote again for these people… This is our home, we have nowhere else to go. If you want to put the Great back in Great Britain, it won’t be the politicians. It’s down to you and me and everyone else”.

Mr Fox then urged supporters to avoid any crowd trouble, telling them: “Don’t give (police) an opportunity to paint us as what we are not.”

The audience was then shown a series of video montages, with supporters jeering and shouting derogatory language at images of small boat crossings, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

Several hundred metres away in Whitehall, a static counter-demonstration had been set up by Stand Up To Racism.

London protests
People from Stand up to Racism took part in a counter-protest (David Parry/PA)

Speaker Zak Cochrane led chants of “Nazi scum off our streets” and “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Others held placards reading “oppose Tommy Robinson” and “stop fascists and the far-right”.

A third protest, smaller in size and unrelated to the above events, saw nine members of Youth Demand arrested for breaching a Public Order Act.

The Metropolitan Police said on social media that protesters went on to York Road, attempting to cause serious disruption by blocking traffic.

They were already subject to conditions not to leave the pavement and these members were arrested for breaching those conditions, the force added.

More than 2,000 police officers were on duty on Saturday, policing the protests as well as the Champions League Final at Wembley and related fan events, the Metropolitan Police said.

Fans of finalists Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid appeared to be confused at what was happening in Parliament Square, with some appearing to gather under the impression that it was a fan zone.

The Champions League Final, between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, kicks off at Wembley at 8pm.