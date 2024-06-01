Real Madrid leave it late to secure Champions League glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Real Madrid leave it late to secure Champions League glory

By Press Association
Real Madrid won a 15th Euopean title (Alastair Grant/AP)
Real Madrid won a 15th Euopean title (Alastair Grant/AP)

Ruthless Real Madrid struck twice in the second half to beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley and seal a 15th Champions League crown.

Outplayed for much of the evening, the tournament’s most successful team earned yet another European Cup as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored to secure a 2-0 victory.

Carlo Ancelotti had warned his Real players on the eve of the final that they would play with fear and they certainly suffered from stage fright for large parts of the game – eventually finding a way to win.

Thibaut Courtois was making his first Champions League appearance of the season having recovered from two serious knee injuries and his saves kept Madrid in the game until they struck themselves.

Dortmund’s own profligacy ended up costing them dear after a string of first-half chances were missed, including Niclas Fullkrug hitting the post.

Wembley Stadium confirmed arrests were made after the game was halted inside the opening minute as three separate pitch invaders evaded security.

When the game got back under way it was Dortmund, watched on by former boss Jurgen Klopp, who were the better side but a gritty Real performance ultimately saw them come out on top once more.

Toni Kroos celebrates victory
Toni Kroos celebrates victory (Ian Walton/AP)

Madrid have not lost a major European final since losing the Cup Winners’ Cup to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in 1983 but there were times here when they looked set to fall short.

Julian Brandt had a decent early chance but fluffed his lines in what was to become a familiar feeling for Edin Terzic’s side.

They were soon left ruing a great opportunity to break the deadlock as Karim Adeyemi raced through a gaping hole in the Madrid defence but took a touch far too wide as he tried to round Courtois.

Still the chances came for the underdogs from the Bundesliga, this time Fullkrug hitting the inside of the post after Ian Maatsen had too easily won the ball back from the otherwise impressive Federico Valverde.

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior wrapped up the victory (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Real were not at the races but Dortmund could not take advantage of their early dominance, Courtois this time saving well from Adeyemi, whose pace was causing plenty of problems.

Frustration was starting to build among the Madrid ranks as Vinicius was booked for a late challenge on Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Courtois was less convincing as he pushed away a Marcel Sabitzer strike from outside the box that bounced in front of the Belgium number one.

Real began to show signs of life soon after the interval, Kobel saving well from a Toni Kroos free-kick before a Carvajal header also came close to breaking the deadlock.

It was not long, however, until Courtois was back in action as he saved well from a Fulkrug header, with Bellingham unable to make any contact when he had a chance soon after for Madrid.

Dani Carvajal open the scoring for Madrid
Dani Carvajal opened the scoring for Madrid (Ian Walton/AP)

Dortmund’s defence had not learned their lesson though as Carvajal guided a Kroos corner past Kobel to put Ancelotti’s men in front with 16 minutes remaining.

Kobel did well to keep out another Kroos free-kick as well as a curling strike from Eduardo Camavinga and a Nacho header with Real looking to make sure of the result in the latter stages.

But there was nothing he could do as the lead was doubled courtesy of Vinicius, who collected and dispatched Bellingham’s pass after a misplaced ball from Maatsen.

Fullkrug thought he had pulled one back for Dortmund but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Carvajal, Modric, Nacho and the retiring Kroos all celebrated winning a record-equalling sixth European Cup as Dortmund – much like their defeat in the final to Bayern Munich at Wembley 11 years ago – were left wondering what might have been.