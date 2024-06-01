Police make 53 arrests around Champions League final at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police make 53 arrests around Champions League final at Wembley

By Press Association
The Uefa Champions League final took place at Wembley Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The Uefa Champions League final took place at Wembley Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Metropolitan Police have made 53 arrests around the Champions League final at Wembley, as some football fans tried to force their way into the stadium and others invaded the pitch.

A large proportion of the arrests were made for attempts to breach security but five were made after people got on to the grass, the force said.

Saturday’s game, between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, had just kicked off when play was disrupted.

Pitch invader
A pitch invader disrupted the Champions League final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Pitch invaders approached some of the players, with one of them outrunning security for some moments and almost making it back in among the fans before being caught.

At half-time, it was confirmed arrests had been made.

“It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the Uefa Champions League Final shortly after kick-off,” a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said.

“All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff.

“Officers have made 53 arrests at Wembley tonight – five for pitch invasion and the majority of others for attempts to breach security.

“Major sporting events often attract attempts by those without tickets to bypass perimeter fencing or otherwise gain entry. There is a robust policing operation in place to support the Wembley security plan and officers have worked closely with stewards and stadium staff to maintain security throughout.

“Videos shared online showing groups running into entrances do not necessarily represent successful attempts to enter the stadium. There are typically multiple further levels of security beyond an initial entrance.”

The force added that officers remain in the area outside the stadium to deal with any further criminality.

Wembley also saw trouble at the Euro 2020 final, in which ticketless fans stormed gates to gain access to the stadium.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Police also dealt with trouble at the Uefa Euro 2020 Final at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Stadium bosses had announced their commitment to clamp down on “poor fan behaviour” ahead of Saturday’s match.

In a statement on its website, a spokesperson said: “Wembley Stadium has echoed its commitment to clamp down on poor fan behaviour as it prepares to host a record-breaking eighth Uefa Champions League Final on Saturday June 1.

“Wembley Stadium has implemented several enhancements to its security and safety operations at recent events.

“It includes more stewards, additional ticket checks, improved fencing, new security lanes and increased enforcement of the Public Space Protection Order which exists around the stadium on event days.

“All of the changes will be in operation again on Saturday as the stadium prepares to welcome a sell-out crowd for the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.”

More than 2,000 police officers were on duty on Saturday, policing protests as well as the Champions League final and related fan events, the Met Police said.