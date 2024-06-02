Colourised photos of British Red Cross D-Day volunteers revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Colourised photos of British Red Cross D-Day volunteers revealed

By Press Association
A British Red Cross female ambulance driver overseas after D-Day (British Red Cross/PA)
A British Red Cross female ambulance driver overseas after D-Day (British Red Cross/PA)

Never-before-seen colourised photographs of British Red Cross volunteers caring for D-Day troops and other soldiers during the Second World War have been released to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

The images help bring to life the work done by the charity’s volunteers to assist injured soldiers and help with evacuations by converting the original black and white images into colour.

A colourised version of VAD (Voluntary Aid Detachment) nurses with wounded D-Day soldiers at Cowley Hospital in Oxford in 1945 (British Red Cross/PA)

British Red Cross Museum curator Mehzebin Adam-Suter said: “These never-before-seen colourised photos from our collection vividly bring to life the incredible work done by British Red Cross volunteers during the Second World War, including D-Day.

“Our volunteers worked under extremely challenging conditions in Normandy, providing aid to sick and wounded soldiers and assisting with evacuations.

The original black and white version of VAD nurses with the soldiers at Cowley Hospital (British Red Cross/PA)

“Meanwhile, others tirelessly worked in the UK, packing and dispatching relief parcels desperately needed during the war.”

Ms Adam-Suter said the photographs help tell the story of the thousands of female volunteers who were involved in the wartime effort.

A colourised version of a warehouse in Geneva, packed with crates of Red Cross supplies and three workers pushing trolleys of relief parcels to be delivered to prisoners of war (British Red Cross/PA)

She said: “Women were at the forefront of Red Cross relief operations following the D-Day landings, both in the UK and overseas.

“Their efforts extended beyond providing lifesaving first aid and medical care to the sick and wounded soldiers; they were instrumental in boosting the morale of the men, offering comfort and a sense of normalcy amid the harsh realities of war.”

The original black and white version of the warehouse photograph (British Red Cross/PA)

She added: “Women ambulance workers played a vital role during the Second World War. Women demonstrated once again, following the First World War, that they were more than capable of carrying out jobs traditionally seen as inappropriate for women.

“These women were highly competent drivers, transporting and caring for the wounded, while withstanding the trauma of war. Working on the home front, overseas and elsewhere, they were actively shaping history.”

A black and white version of a British Red Cross female ambulance driver overseas after D-Day between 1944 and 1945 (British Red Cross/PA)

The wartime photographs were converted into colour using a meticulous process, according to British Red Cross designer Jo Wheeler.

She explained: “It’s a painstaking but incredibly rewarding process. When I introduced colour to the images, new details and depths started to emerge, truly bringing them to life.”

She added: “With the help of image layers and masks, I manipulated dozens of colours and hues – recreating a natural skin tone is probably the hardest part to get right.

“The colouring process required a close observation of the historic artefacts in our collection to ensure that the colours were as accurate as we could get them.”