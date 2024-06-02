What the papers say – June 2

Politics leads the charge for front page stories this Sunday as the General Election inches closer.

The Mail on Sunday leads on politics, writing that rattled Tories have urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to issue tax breaks as soon as possible to keep the Conservatives in power.

MAIL On Sunday: “Tories’ S.O.S. To Rishi: Give Us Tax Cuts Now” #TomorrowPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Sb9urjG6df — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 1, 2024

The Observer reports that Mr Sunak has faced accusations of using levelling up funds to win votes.

The Sunday Express splashes with words from the Prime Minister, who claims a £1,000 tax fee will hit Britain’s retirees if Sir Keir Starmer is victorious at the next election.

Sunday People writes that Mr Sunak’s former teacher has no intention of voting for him in the upcoming General Election.

Sunday PEOPLE: “I taught Rishi but I’d never vote for him” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GdKzIXf5tt — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 1, 2024

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reports that Labour has offered MPs peerages to step down to make way for allies of Sir Keir.

The Sunday Telegraph runs with claims from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who says Labour will betray pensioners if they get into power.

To international news, the Sunday Mirror runs with words from Stormy Daniels on Donald Trump, with the former porn star calling for the ex-US president to be jailed for his crimes.

The Sun on Sunday splashes with a British entertainment piece with the announcement of Strictly’s newest host: blind comedian Christopher McCausland.

And the Daily Star Sunday writes that Gareth Southgate has caused a 130% uptick in “old man clobber” after appearing in a “posh magazine” in a cardigan.