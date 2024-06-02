Northern Ireland veteran recalls ‘slaughter house’ at D-Day landings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland veteran recalls ‘slaughter house’ at D-Day landings

By Press Association
George Horner was a member of G company of the Royal Ulster Rifles (Liam McBurney/PA)
One of the last surviving Second World War veterans in Northern Ireland has recalled Sword Beach during the D-Day landings as a “slaughter house”.

The beach was one of five landing points in Normandy where thousands of US, British and French troops arrived on June 6 80 years ago to turn the fortunes of the allies around.

George Horner, 97 from Carrickfergus, was a member of G company of the Royal Ulster Rifles.

He was following in the footsteps of his father who fought in the First World War when he signed up to serve.

A view of the beach in Ouistreham, Normandy, France, known as Sword Beach (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Of his six brothers, two also served with the RAF and one with the Royal Navy.

While following a strong family tradition, Mr Horner also admitted it was an opportunity to have a hot meal every day, at a time he said money was scarce.

“My father had served in the 36th Ulster Division during World War One when I was growing up, I heard my father talk about his service and he constantly said he kept his head down, I always remembered that,” he said.

“I had six brothers, out of all of us, four served in the forces during World War Two, two in the RAF, one in the Navy, and myself, a foot soldier.”

On signing up, Mr Horner said: “I think I wanted a change from what I was doing and also there was the opportunity to have a hot meal everyday because money was scarce in those days.”

George Horner said he remembers marching past Winston Churchill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Upon joining the Royal Ulster Rifles, Mr Horner completed training in Omagh, Co Tyrone where he learned morse code, and was also sent to Catterick in Yorkshire for further training in signals.

Memories of June 6 1944 are sad and emotional for Mr Horner who recalled the scene on Sword Beach as a “slaughter house”, with “some good lads lost there”.

“We went in by sea, it was rough too getting on the shore, there was plenty of landing craft, some of them were sinking around us due to shells from shore coming down on us,” he said.

“I had a bazooka, used it to hit tanks or blow-up buildings.

“It takes two to carry the bazooka.

“I would carry a few shells, the other boy would have carried the bazooka.

“I carried the radio too. We were always told to aim for the tracks, when they were hit, unless they put up a white flag to surrender, you just rained it down on them.”

George Horner holds the D-Day 80 Torch of Commemoration with Mason and Sophie from Forge Integrated Primary School and Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots (left) in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings (Liam McBurney/PA)

Towards the end of the war, Mr Horner moved into Germany.

He said: “Getting into Germany was tough going, I remember one time, myself and three other guys were in this village square, we were pinned down with heavy fire coming from the corner shop, I called for tank support, the tank duly fired upon the corner shop and with that the firing from the shop ceased.

“Upon approaching the ruined building, I got an awful shock.

“The ones doing the shooting from the corner shop were just kids, all I could say was ‘My God, they are just children’ – towards the end of the war, the Nazis were throwing up kids to fight, anybody at all in fact, that they could get to walk in a uniform, they gave a gun to.

“These Hitler Youth actually proved to be fanatical fighters defending their homeland.”

Mr Horner’s war ended just outside Berlin.

“We could have been in Berlin first, but they held us back for political reason, they wanted to let the Russians go in first, the Russians were a rough crowd,” he added.

Mr Horner also remembers marching, along with the rest of the Royal Ulster Rifles, past then prime minister Winston Churchill during the victory parade in London.

Mr Horner said he came home to Northern Ireland with an injury but it was due to a friend.

“I got shot in the foot by one of my mates, I was raging,” he said.

“He was a loose cannon, a headcase.

“He was holding his rifle and he hadn’t the safety catch on and the bullet hit my foot, I won’t tell you what language I used at the time.

“We did remain good friends though.”

Mr Horner’s service was recognised by his local council with a poppy silver trophy.