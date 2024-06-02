South Africa’s ANC rejects demand for Ramaphosa to step down for coalition talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Africa’s ANC rejects demand for Ramaphosa to step down for coalition talks

By Press Association
South Africa’s African National Congress will not consider any demands from possible coalition partners that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down, a top official has said (Jerome Delay/AP)
South Africa’s African National Congress will not consider any demands from possible coalition partners that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down, a top official said on Sunday, as the party attempted to present a united front after a stinging election result ended its 30-year majority.

As South Africa heads for a series of complex talks to form a national coalition government for the first time and establish stability, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Mr Ramaphosa will remain as party leader and that calls for him to resign for talks to go ahead is “a no-go area.”

“President Ramaphosa is the president of the ANC,” Mr Mbalula said in the ANC leadership’s first public comments since the landmark election results. “And if you come to us with that demand that Ramaphosa is going to step down as the president, that is not going to happen.”

Mr Mbalula said the ANC is open to talks with every other political party in an effort to form a government, but “no political party will dictate terms to us, the ANC. They will not … You come to us with that demand, forget (it).”

He conceded that the ANC, which has dominated South African politics since the end of apartheid in 1994, “suffered heavily” in the election but said it was “not booted out”.

The ANC received just over 40% of the votes, falling well short of the majority it has held for all of South Africa’s young democracy.

It will still be the biggest party by some way, but it needs to talk with others to form a government and to re-elect Mr Ramaphosa for a second and final term. South Africa’s president is elected by Parliament after national elections.

“The results send a clear message to the ANC,” Mr Mbalula said. “We wish to send a message to the people of South Africa: We have heard them.”

He said the ANC is committed to forming a government that reflects the will of the people and is stable.

South Africa Election
Former president Jacob Zuma said Cyril Ramaphosa must go as ANC leader for his MK Party to enter any coalition talks (Themba Hadebe/AP)

The new MK Party of former president Jacob Zuma, which won 14% of the vote in a surprise showing that makes it the third biggest in parliament, has said Mr Ramaphosa must go as leader of the ANC and the country for it to enter any coalition talks.

The ANC has many options for coalition partners among South Africa’s other parties, including one with the main opposition Democratic Alliance, which won 21% of votes.

“We’ll talk to everybody,” Mr Mbalula said. “We are talking to everybody because the election did not give us outright majority.

“Talks about talks are in full swing. We are engaged and we are open to engagement. We need stability in this country.”