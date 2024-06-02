South Korea vows ‘unbearable’ retaliation against North over rubbish balloons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korea vows ‘unbearable’ retaliation against North over rubbish balloons

By Press Association
South Korea has said t will take ‘unbearable’ retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of rubbish-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations (Im Sun-suk/Yonhap/AP)
South Korea said on Sunday that it will soon take “unbearable” retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of rubbish-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.

In the past week, North Korea has floated hundreds of huge balloons to dump rubbish on South Korea, simulated nuclear strikes against its neighbour and allegedly jammed GPS navigation signals in the South in an escalation of animosities between the rivals.

South Korea’s national security director, Chang Ho-jin, said on Sunday that top officials at an emergency meeting decided to take “unbearable” measures against North Korea in response to its recent series of provocative acts.

Koreas Tensions
South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear examine the rubbish from a balloon sent by North Korea (Im Sun-suk/Yonhap/AP)

Mr Chang called the North’s balloon campaign and its alleged GPS signal jamming “absurd, irrational acts of provocation that a normal country can’t imagine”.

He accused North Korea of aiming to cause “public anxieties and chaos” in South Korea.

South Korean officials did not say what retaliatory steps they would take, but many observers say South Korea is likely to resume frontline loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea that include criticism of its abysmal human rights situation, world news and K-pop songs.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to such broadcasts because most of its 26 million people have no official access to foreign TV and radio programmes.

Earlier on Sunday, South Korea’s military said more than 700 balloons flown from North Korea were additionally discovered in various parts of South Korea.

Koreas Tensions
South Korea said North Korea sent balloons containing rubbish in retaliation for activists flying leaflets across the border (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

Tied to the balloons were cigarette butts, scraps of cloth, waste paper and vinyl, but no dangerous substances, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It was North Korea’s second balloon activity in less than a week. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, South Korean officials said they had found about 260 North Korean balloons carrying rubbish and manure.

There have been no reports of major damage in South Korea.

North Korea said its balloon floating is in reaction to South Korean activists flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets via their own balloons across the border.

North Korea often responds with fury to balloons from South Korea.

In 2020, North Korea blew up an empty, South Korean-built liaison office in the North in anger at the South Korean balloon activities.

Koreas Tensions
Balloons filled with rubbish hang on electric wires in Muju as South Korean army soldiers stand guard in Muju (Jeonbuk Fire Headquarters/AP)

Experts say North Korea’s balloon campaign, reportedly the first of its kind in seven years, is meant to stoke an internal divide in South Korea over its conservative government’s tough policy on the North.

They say North Korea is also expected to further ramp up tensions ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Since 2022, North Korea has sharply increased the pace of weapons tests to build a bigger nuclear arsenal.

Last week, it fired a barrage of nuclear-capable weapons into the sea in a drill simulating a pre-emptive attack on South Korea.