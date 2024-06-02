Florentino Perez hails latest chapter in Real Madrid’s European Cup ‘love story’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was delighted to see the club continue their “love story” with the Champions League after the LaLiga giants secured a record-extending 15th crown with victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Despite being second best for much of the contest at Wembley on Saturday night, Real eventually found a way through as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored in the final 16 minutes to seal a 2-0 win.

Real have now won eight more European Cups than the next side on the list – AC Milan with seven – and long-standing president Perez believes there is a special bond between club and competition.

Real Madrid have won the European Cup 15 times (Joe Giddens/PA)

“This is a love story between Real Madrid and the European Cup,” he told Movistar.

“Some people leave and others come, but this competition is very much ours. Everyone works very hard and we are very happy.

“It’s a magnificent night because this competition is the one we like the most.

“It made us important on a global scale. Every time we win it there is satisfaction among the players, the president and all the fans around the world.”

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti also has a fine record in the Champions League, his five wins unrivalled by his peers.

“He said to me: ‘We’ve done it again’,” added Perez.

“He’s won three European Cups with us and another two at other clubs. It’s also his competition.”

Perez went on to confirm the club had tried to entice Toni Kroos to sign a new deal but that the Germany midfielder still intends to retire after a home Euros this summer.

“We offered him a renewal, but it’s clear in his mind that he wants to retire at the top of his game,” he said.

“You know what Germans are like, it’s very difficult to get them to change their minds!

“He’s done what he wanted to do, he’s leaving as a legendary player and we will always remember him as one of the greatest midfielders in the world.”

Someone who will not be representing Germany in the summer is experienced Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

Borussia Dortmund suffered Wembley heartbreak (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 35-year-old has not made the cut but impressed for much of the final against Madrid on Saturday.

“We put together some incredible attacks but didn’t manage to put the ball in the net,” he said.

“We played a brilliant game, and I’m proud of how we performed against a team where it feels like every single player has played in 28 Champions League finals, and we’ve played in three.

“We played with courage, with heart and with footballing class. We put together some incredible attacks but didn’t manage to put the ball in the net.

“Then we made a couple of fairly small mistakes and Real struck like they always do. They had the kind of luck that we’ve had in other games this Champions League season, but we didn’t have it today.

“We had four big chances – one of those has to go in. From the 70th minute onwards we gave away too many set-pieces, didn’t keep possession for long enough and lost some of our composure.”