I will shed a tear, says veteran ahead of Normandy return for D-Day anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

I will shed a tear, says veteran ahead of Normandy return for D-Day anniversary

By Press Association
D-Day veterans Richard Aldred, 99, who served with the 7th Armoured Division of Royal Tank Regiment, meeting pupils from Norfolk House School (Gareth Fuller/PA)
D-Day veterans Richard Aldred, 99, who served with the 7th Armoured Division of Royal Tank Regiment, meeting pupils from Norfolk House School (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Second World War veteran Richard Aldred said that “when I go to Normandy, I’ll guarantee to you I will shed a tear”, as he spoke of the effect returning to France will have on him ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The 99-year-old counted himself “lucky” as he reflected on his experiences during the war when he served as a tank driver in the 7th Armoured Division.

Mr Aldred, from Cornwall, said he went to Normandy after D-Day on about July 12 of 1944.

He was driving a Cromwell tank in August of the same year when the tank was blown up in Bourneville.

“God I was bloody lucky,” he said.

Mr Aldred said he had just turned right to avoid another tank when the vehicle was hit by an armour-piercing shell, so it did not hit his tank on the front “which would have been my demise”.

He added: “I do remember this terrible thump and we came to a direct halt and we all got out, very luckily, under a crucifix.

D-Day veteran Richard Aldred during his service
D-Day veteran Richard Aldred during his service (Blind Veterans UK/PA)

“And I’ll guarantee to you, that every one of my crew said a prayer, including me.”

Mr Aldred said the crew had eight seconds to get out of the tank before they “burned alive”.

A Cromwell tank was “a gorgeous vehicle to drive” and like a “great big sports car”, he said.

He added: “If you fell in love and took it seriously, that Cromwell would talk to you. It was like a monster boy’s toy – but I suppose it was a bit dangerous too.”

Mr Aldred plans to go to Normandy for the anniversary with the Spirit of Normandy Trust.

MEMORIAL DDay

He was told about the trust at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Reflecting on his time in the war, Mr Aldred said: “I was lucky. No doubt about it, I was lucky. Lucky I wasn’t killed, I had to bury two mates of mine. Awful, awful.

“It’s only when you go to Normandy amongst all those crosses, if you don’t cry, there’s something wrong with you.

“When I go to Normandy, I’ll guarantee to you I will shed a tear. Can’t help it, I’m sorry.”