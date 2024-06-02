California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

By Press Association
A home burns in California (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP)
A home burns in California (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP)

California firefighters, helped by aircraft, battled a wind-driven wildfire that continued not only burning but spreading on Sunday, in an area straddling the San Francisco Bay Area and central California, authorities said.

The Corral Fire began on Saturday near the city of Tracy, 60 miles east of San Francisco, and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the city of Livermore, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Dark plumes of smoke travelled high into the sky over the fire area, made up mostly of grassy hills.

On Sunday the blaze appeared to be growing, fuelled by hot and dry conditions.

California Wildfires
A resident of of Vernalis Road evacuates his horse as the fire bears down on ranches west of Tracy (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP)

Cal Fire updated the size of the fire to 19.5 square miles, up from 17.2 square miles on Saturday.

The fire was 15% contained as of Sunday morning, the Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit said in a Facebook post, adding that strong winds and dry grass “have made it difficult for firefighters to contain”.

Chief Baraka Carter said two fire workers were injured, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The National Weather Service said “dangerously hot conditions” with highs of 39.4C to 42.2C were expected later in the week for San Joaquin Valley, an area that encompasses the city of Tracy.

Wind gusts of up to 45mph hit the region on Saturday, according to meteorologist Idamis Shoemaker of the NWS Sacramento.