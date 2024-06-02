Japan’s Yuka Saso overturns three-shot deficit to win her second US Open title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japan’s Yuka Saso overturns three-shot deficit to win her second US Open title

By Press Association
Yuka Saso celebrates winning her second US Open title at Lancaster Country Club (Matt Slocum/AP)
Japan’s Yuka Saso overcame an early four-putt to overturn a three-shot deficit and win her second US Open title on a dramatic final day at Lancaster Country Club.

Minjee Lee, Wichanee Meechai and Andrea Lee shared the lead heading into the final round and Saso’s chances of catching them took a massive blow when she followed a birdie on the second by four-putting the sixth for a double bogey.

However, Saso steadied the ship with five straight pars before making birdies on the 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th to effectively seal victory.

A closing 68 gave the 22-year-old a winning total of four under par, three shots clear of compatriot Hinako Shibuno.

They were the only two players to finish under par as Andrea Lee struggled to a closing 75 to share third place with fellow American Ally Ewing on level par, Ewing surging through the field with a 66.

Meechai fared even worse with a closing 77 and Minjee Lee limped home in 41 for a final round of 78. Saso is the third player in history after Se Ri Pak and In Gee Chun to make major championships their first two LPGA Tour titles.

Yuka Saso
Yuka Saso holds the trophy after winning the US Women’s Open for the second time (Matt Rourke/AP)

“It feels great,” Saso said. “Winning in 2021 I represented the Philippines. I feel like I was able to give back to my mom. This year I was able to represent Japan, and I think I was able to give back to my dad. I’m very happy that I was able to do it.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling that I was able to give back to my parents in the same way.

“Since 2021 I haven’t won. I think it just makes it special after a long wait and I wasn’t expecting to win the US Women’s Open, the same as last time.

“I think I really wanted it, as well. Not just to get a second win but also to prove something to myself. I haven’t won in two and a half or three years. I definitely had a little doubt if I can win again or if I won’t win again.

“But I was able to prove a little bit something to myself.”