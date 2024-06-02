Robert MacIntyre wins his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Robert MacIntyre wins his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open

By Press Association
Robert MacIntyre (left) has won the RBC Canadian Open with his father Dougie on the bag (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Robert MacIntyre (left) has won the RBC Canadian Open with his father Dougie on the bag (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre recovered from a shaky start and held off a host of challengers to win his first PGA Tour title in the RBC Canadian Open.

MacIntyre carded a final round of 68 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to finish 16 under par, a shot ahead of home favourite Ben Griffin.

Griffin had piled on the pressure with birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th to close within one of his playing partner, but could not find a fourth in a row on the last to potentially force a play-off.

That meant MacIntyre had the luxury of two-putting from 10 feet for the win before embracing his father Dougie, who had been called on to caddie at short notice.

Asked why he was so emotional at the win, MacIntyre gestured to his dad as he told CBS: “Because of this.

“I’m speechless to be honest. This is just everything for me and family, my girlfriend, my team. I can’t believe I’ve done it with him on the bag.

“I’m crying with joy but I’m laughing because I didn’t think it was possible.”

Robert MacIntyre
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre hits an approach shot on the 17th fairway during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

MacIntyre had seen his four-shot overnight lead wiped out in the space of four holes after he bogeyed the first and home favourite Mackenzie Hughes made a hat-trick of early birdies.

However, MacIntyre responded superbly to birdie the fourth, seventh and eighth to regain control of the £7.4million event, despite having to ask for a drone being used for the television coverage to be moved on several occasions before he finally got his wish.

Another birdie on the 11th was followed by a wild tee shot on the 12th into a water hazard and another bogey on the 13th opened the door for the chasing pack, but the Ryder Cup star crucially birdied the 15th and safely parred the last three holes.

MacIntyre has made no secret of his struggle to adapt to living in the United States this season, but benefited hugely from a three-week spell back in Scotland in April and contended for the Myrtle Beach Classic before finishing eighth in the US PGA Championship.

“I was going down the last there and my dad’s trying to tell me to stay focused and swing smooth because yesterday I got a little bit too fast, but in my head I wasn’t listening to him,” MacIntyre added.

“I wanted to win this for my dad, this is the guy that’s taught me the game of golf and I just can’t believe I done this with him on the bag.”

Dougie, who is head greenkeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban: said: “It’s unbelievable. I’m a grasscutter not a caddie.

“I got phoned last Saturday night, I’m sitting on the couch at home eight o’clock Saturday night and I’m (thinking) can I leave my job here, I’m busy at work.

“Eight o’clock the next morning I’m on a flight out here and wow.”

Asked if his dad was now a permanent fixture on the bag, MacIntyre added: “No, dad’s on the flight home on Monday and I think me and my girlfriend might go home as well and just have a hell of a party because this is incredible.”