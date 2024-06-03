What the papers say – June 3

The death of former rugby league star Rob Burrow at 41, after a battle with motor neurone disease, features heavily on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Daily Star all lead on his death – the Star dubbing him “the bravest man in Britain”.

Politics and the election campaign dominates elsewhere, the Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph and The Times all leading with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s vow to end abuses of gender laws to protect women’s spaces.

The i focuses on the opposition, reporting that Labour’s expectations of closer economic ties without further legal ties or European Union oversight are unrealistic.

The Independent returns to the outcome of the Jimmy Savile inquiry, saying the NHS has followed through with none of the actions recommended by the investigation.

Speaking of the health system, The Guardian reports on accusations that British care agencies are exploiting foreign workers.

The Metro reports that Wembley pitch invaders at the Champions League final were answering the call of a Russian video blogger.

The Financial Times looks overseas with an update on the Russia-China gas pipeline deal. Negotiations are frustrated as Beijing continues to play hardball over prices.