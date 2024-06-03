Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave trail of dead and missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave trail of dead and missing

By Press Association
People wade through flood waters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
People wade through flood waters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lanka has closed schools as heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, leaving at least 16 people dead, officials said.

The education ministry announced that the reopening of schools would depend on how the weather develops.

Since Sunday, heavy downpours have hit many parts of the country, flooding homes, fields, and roads and forcing authorities to cut electricity as a precaution.

Sri Lanka Weather
Flood waters in Kelaniya, Colombo, on Monday (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Some 12 people died after being washed away and drowning in the capital Colombo and the remote Rathnapura district on Sunday, according to the disaster management centre.

Three others died when mounds of earth collapsed on their houses, while one person died when a tree fell on him.

Separately, five people were injured when mudslides struck and damaged two houses in Ratnapura, which is about 86km (53 miles) southeast of Colombo, said the centre.

The disaster management centre said in a statement that by Monday, more than 6,000 people had been moved to evacuation centres, and more than 12,000 homes had been damaged.

Navy and army troops have been deployed to rescue victims and provide food and other essentials to those affected.

Since mid-May, Sri Lanka has been grappling with severe weather conditions caused by heavy monsoon rains. Earlier, strong winds downed trees in many areas, killing nine people.