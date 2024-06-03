Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman President

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman President

By Press Association
Ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum greeted supporters in Mexico City (AP)
Mexico’s projected presidential election winner Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first woman President in the country’s 200-year history.

Ms Sheinbaum said in Mexico City: “I will become the first woman president of Mexico,” shortly after electoral authorities announced a statistical sample that showed she holds an irreversible lead.

The climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor said her two competitors had called her to concede.

“We have demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections,” Ms Sheinbaum added.

Mexico’s National Electoral Institute said Ms Sheinbaum had between 58.3% and 60.7% of the vote, according to a statistical sample. Opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez had between 26.6% and 28.6% of the vote while Jorge Alvarez Maynez had between 9.9% and 10.8%.

Claudia Sheinbaum
Ms Sheinbaum will become the country’s first woman president (AP)

The governing party candidate campaigned on continuing the political course set over the last six years by her political mentor, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

His anointed successor, the 61-year-old Ms Sheinbaum led the campaign throughout despite a spirited challenge from Ms Galvez. This was the first time in Mexico that the two main opponents in the presidential contest were women.

“Of course, I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum with all my respect who ended up the winner by a wide margin,” Mr Lopez Obrador said shortly after electoral authorities’ announcement.

Xochitl Galvez
Opposition presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez (AP)

“She is going to be Mexico’s first (woman) president in 200 years.”

If the margin holds, it would approach his landslide victory in 2018. Mr Lopez Obrador won the presidency after two unsuccessful attempts with 53.2% of the vote, in a three-way race where National Action took 22.3% and the Institutional Revolutionary Party took 16.5%.

Earlier, Ms Galvez wrote on the social platform X: “The votes are there. Don’t let them hide them.”

Ms Sheinbaum is unlikely to enjoy the kind of unquestioning devotion that Mr Lopez Obrador has enjoyed. Both belong to the governing Morena party.

In Mexico City’s main colonial-era main plaza, the Zocalo, Ms Sheinbaum’s lead did not initially draw the kind of cheering, jubilant crowds that greeted Mr Lopez Obrador’s victory in 2018.

Mexican president-elect
Ms Sheinbaum addresses supporters at the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square (AP)

The main opposition candidate, Ms Galvez, a tech entrepreneur and former senator, tried to seize on Mexicans’ concerns about security and promised to take a more aggressive approach toward organised crime.

Nearly 100 million people were registered to vote, but turnout appeared to be slightly lower than in past elections.

Voters were also electing governors in nine of the country’s 32 states, and choosing candidates for both houses of congress, thousands of mayorships and other local posts, in the biggest elections the nation has seen – and ones that have been marked by violence.

The elections were widely seen as a referendum on Mr Lopez Obrador, a populist who has expanded social programmes but largely failed to reduce cartel violence in Mexico.

His Morena party currently holds 23 of the 32 governorships and a simple majority of seats in both houses of congress. Mexico’s constitution prohibits the president’s re-election.

Ms Sheinbaum promised to continue all of Mr Lopez Obrador’s policies, including a universal pension for the elderly and a programme that pays youths to take part in apprenticeships.