Homes collapse as earthquakes hit region recovering from January tremor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Homes collapse as earthquakes hit region recovering from January tremor

By Press Association
An emergency earthquake alert was issued for Ishikawa Prefecture (AP)
An emergency earthquake alert was issued for Ishikawa Prefecture (AP)

Earthquakes have hit part of Japan still recovering from a powerful tremor in January.

No major damage was caused by the latest earthquakes in the north-central region of Ishikawa, which saw a magnitude 5.9 tremor followed minutes later by a 4.8 and several smaller quakes within the next two hours, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. There was no tsunami.

Five houses that had been damaged in the January 1 earthquake collapsed in Wajiima city, but no major damage or life-threatening injuries were reported, according to Ishikawa prefecture.

JMA seismology and tsunami official Satoshi Harada said the tremors were believed to be aftershocks of the magnitude 7.6 earthquake in January.

Shinkansen super-express trains and other train services were temporarily suspended for safety checks but most of them resumed, according to West Japan Railway Co.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at two nearby nuclear power plants. The Shika plant on the Noto Peninsula, had minor damage, although officials said that did not affect cooling functions of the two reactors.

Hokuriku Electric Power Co said there were no power outages.

“Many people who have been living at evacuation centers must have been been frightened,” chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said, urging caution against potential falling rocks and landslides in areas that were shaken strongly.

Reconstruction comes slowly in mountainous areas on the peninsula and many damaged houses remain untouched.

The January 1 quake killed 260 people, including those who later died due to stress, illnesses and other causes linked to the earthquake, with three others still missing, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Damages remain and more than 3,300 residents remain evacuated.