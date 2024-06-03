Robert MacIntyre to pay off his parents’ mortgage after first PGA Tour title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert MacIntyre to pay off his parents’ mortgage after first PGA Tour title

By Press Association
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, right, and his father and caddie, Dougie MacIntyre pose for photos with the trophy after winning the RBC Canadian Open (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre pledged that his parents will be “mortgage free” after his father Dougie helped him win his first PGA Tour title in the RBC Canadian Open.

MacIntyre carded a final round of 68 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to finish 16 under par, a shot ahead of home favourite Ben Griffin.

Griffin had piled on the pressure with birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th to close within one of his playing partner, but could not find a fourth in a row on the last to potentially force a play-off.

That meant MacIntyre had the luxury of two-putting from 10 feet for the win before embracing his father, the head greenkeeper at their local Glencruitten Golf Club who had been called on to caddie at short notice.

Asked if his dad would receive the standard 10 per cent of his winner’s cheque of £1.3million, MacIntyre joked: “Yeah, he’s going to get a nice paycheck out of it. I think I’ve got to get rid of some money just now for tax reasons.

“But he’ll do nicely out of it. He deserves it. And my mum and dad will be mortgage-free now, and life’s looking a little bit better on that side of things, but he just wants me to do well because I’m his son, and there’s no angles to it, there’s nothing.”

MacIntyre’s parents have fostered children for a number of years and the 27-year-old was asked how that had influenced his approach to life.

“I think it makes you realise that hitting a white ball around a golf course isn’t the most important thing,” the Ryder Cup winner said.

“I mean, I’ve been in tears over it, kids going away from you. They become family. They have been in a tough spot.

Robert MacIntyre
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, right, and an RCMP officer pose for photos with the championship trophy after MacIntyre won the Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

“I wasn’t given everything as a kid. I was given a great opportunity. My dad was obviously a really good sportsman, football, golf, shinty, (but) didn’t have the finances to really chase it, and I think it was something that my mum and dad always wanted to do.

“I’ve got two older sisters who are right into their horses, horse riding and stuff, but they even sacrificed quite a lot of that just to give me a chance.

“I mean, I couldn’t play in golf tournaments as a junior because we couldn’t afford it.

“I think that makes me fight and never give up, I think not being given anything. I mean, they gave me quite a bit. They gave me the opportunity, but never was I spoon fed, I was always fighting for every bit of it.”