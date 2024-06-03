Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

By Press Association
Mr Zelensky signs the guest book beside Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Malacanang presidential palace (Pool Photo via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appeared in the Philippines to urge regional leaders to attend a Swiss-organised global peace summit on the war in Ukraine that he accuses Russia and China of trying to undermine.

Mr Zelensky arrived unannounced and under heavy security in Manila on Sunday after speaking over the weekend at the Shangri-La defence forum in Singapore.

He was given a red carpet welcome with military honours on Monday at the presidential palace before meeting Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a recording released by the administration, Mr Zelensky seemed to indicate that Mr Marcos accepted the invitation, though it was not clear if the Filipino leader agreed to personally attend the peace summit in Switzerland or to send a representative.

“I’m happy to hear today from you that you’ll participate in our peace steps,” Mr Zelensky told Mr Marcos. “It’s a very strong signal.”

Zelensky and Marcos
Mr Zelensky’s visit to Manila had not been previously announced (Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Marcos’ administration did not immediately comment on the matter.

Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said, will also open an embassy in Manila, a decision Mr Marcos welcomed as it would help facilitate more assistance to the war-ravaged nation.

“We continue to do all that we can to promote peace and to bring an end to the fighting,” Mr Marcos said.

Mr Zelensky had planned but failed to meet with Marcos on the sidelines of the annual defence gathering in Singapore and decided to fly to Manila to personally invite Mr Marcos to attend the summit in Switzerland.

Both leaders spoke critically of China at the Singapore forum, which was attended by top defence and government officials from around the world, including from Washington and Beijing.

The talks were held amid the raging wars in Gaza and Ukraine as well as growing tensions and rivalry for influence between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific region.

At a news conference in Singapore on Sunday, Mr Zelensky accused China of helping Russia to disrupt the Swiss-organised peace summit by pressuring other countries and their leaders not to attend the talks.

“Russia, using Chinese influence in the region, using Chinese diplomats also, does everything to disrupt the peace summit,” he said, without elaborating.

Zelensky and Marcos
Mr Zelensky hailed the support of Mr Marcos (AP)

“Regrettably, this is unfortunate that such a big independent powerful country as China is an instrument in the hands of (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin.”

China has taken what it says is a neutral position on the war, putting it at odds with Ukraine, the US and most of Europe and its trade with Russia has grown, easing the economic impact of Western sanctions.

American, Ukrainian and other intelligence agencies say there is evidence that Chinese parts are being used in Russian weaponry, even if China is not directly arming its neighbour.

Switzerland had been hoping China would attend the peace conference in mid-June, but Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning signalled on Friday that that was unlikely.

At the security forum, Mr Zelensky urged top defence officials to participate in the talks in Switzerland, expressing disappointment over the failure of some countries to commit to attending.

Ukraine, he said, has proposals to make at the summit as a basis for peace, addressing nuclear security, food security, the release of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine is “ready to hear various proposals and thoughts that lead us … to an end of the war and a sustainable and just peace”.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin met with Mr Zelensky on the sidelines of the conference and renewed US commitments to Ukraine.

In an address to the forum on Saturday, Mr Austin said that “Putin’s war of aggression has provided us all with a preview of a world that none of us would want”.

Mr Marcos, whose country has had escalating clashes with China over disputed islets in the South China Sea, bluntly underlined the dangers of the regional flashpoint Friday at the defence forum.

He said that if “a wilful act” should result in a Filipino citizen dying in the high-seas hostilities, “that is, I think, very, very close to what we define as an act of war”, and: “That would certainly increase the level of response.”