Remains of Israeli hostage found as US pushes ceasefire plan

By Press Association
Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip (AP)
Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip (AP)

The Israeli military has said the body of a presumed hostage was found in a community near the Gaza border that Hamas militants attacked on October 7.

Dolev Yehud, 35, was thought to be among scores of hostages held in Gaza until Monday, when the military announced the discovery of his body. They said he had been killed in the initial attack.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said that Israel has offered Hamas a three-phase ceasefire and hostage release deal, declaring it was time to end the fighting in Gaza and that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel is expanding its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, once the main hub of humanitarian aid operations.

Pakistani rally
Supporters of the Pakistani religious group Jamaat-e-Islami take part in a rally against Israeli airstrikes and to show solidarity with Palestinian people living in Gaza, in Karachi, Pakistan (AP)

The Israeli invasion has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians facing widespread hunger.

Israel also faces growing international criticism over the huge cost in civilian lives and the widespread destruction caused by its nearly eight-month war with Hamas.

Israeli bombardments and ground operations in the besieged territory have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The country launched its war in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and abducted about 250.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still being held in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.