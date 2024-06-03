Woman, 70, appears in court accused of husband’s murder in Brighton flat

A 70-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her husband in their flat in Brighton.

Joanna Rowland-Stuart was aided by a British Sign Language interpreter at Lewes Crown Court on Monday but was unable to follow the hearing after the battery died in her cochlear implant.

The defendant, appearing via video link from HMP Lewes, did not enter a plea over the death of her husband Andrew Rowland-Stuart.

Emergency services were called to their home in Lavender Street after 7.30pm on May 27 but despite paramedics’ efforts to save the 70-year-old man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A plea hearing was set for July 19 while a trial date was set for November 25 this year.

The court also checked about mobility issues and heard how the defendant is able to walk.

Judge Christine Laing KC said: “As you both will be aware, no court in Lewes, Brighton or Hove is disability compliant and therefore if the defendant’s mobility is a real issue, I would have to look at transferring this case to another court.”

In an appeal from Sussex Police last week following the incident, Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and our inquiries are ongoing as we seek to establish the full circumstances which led to Andrew’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“In the meantime, we are urging the public not to speculate, but to come forward with any information which may be able to assist us.”