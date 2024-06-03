Woman, 70, appears in court accused of husband’s murder in Brighton flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman, 70, appears in court accused of husband’s murder in Brighton flat

By Press Association
Andrew Rowland-Stuart, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics were called to Lavender Street in Brighton on May 27 (Sussex Police/PA)
Andrew Rowland-Stuart, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics were called to Lavender Street in Brighton on May 27 (Sussex Police/PA)

A 70-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her husband in their flat in Brighton.

Joanna Rowland-Stuart was aided by a British Sign Language interpreter at Lewes Crown Court on Monday but was unable to follow the hearing after the battery died in her cochlear implant.

The defendant, appearing via video link from HMP Lewes, did not enter a plea over the death of her husband Andrew Rowland-Stuart.

Emergency services were called to their home in Lavender Street after 7.30pm on May 27 but despite paramedics’ efforts to save the 70-year-old man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A plea hearing was set for July 19 while a trial date was set for November 25 this year.

The court also checked about mobility issues and heard how the defendant is able to walk.

Judge Christine Laing KC said: “As you both will be aware, no court in Lewes, Brighton or Hove is disability compliant and therefore if the defendant’s mobility is a real issue, I would have to look at transferring this case to another court.”

In an appeal from Sussex Police last week following the incident, Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and our inquiries are ongoing as we seek to establish the full circumstances which led to Andrew’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“In the meantime, we are urging the public not to speculate, but to come forward with any information which may be able to assist us.”