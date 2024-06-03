Next government urged to hold talks on nurses’ pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next government urged to hold talks on nurses’ pay

By Press Association
Members of the Royal College of Nursing union on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
The next government is being urged to hold talks on nurses’ pay immediately after the election to avoid a worsening delay in a wage rise.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) warned of a six-month delay to this year’s NHS pay increase if negotiations are not held in the weeks after the election.

The pay award could be delayed until parliament sits again in September, reaching bank accounts only from November, according to the RCN.

Professor Nicola Ranger, the RCN’s acting general secretary, made the call in her keynote speech at the college’s annual congress in Newport, south Wales, on Monday.

The RCN published its election manifesto with a number of recommendations, including a “substantial” pay rise for nursing staff.

It also wants an end to patients being treated in corridors, safety-critical staffing ratios, changes to immigration law to allow families to remain united and protections for staff raising concerns.

The NHS Pay Review Body had been expected to report to the Department of Health and Social Care by the end of May.

RCN members in the NHS in England are still formally in dispute over pay, terms and conditions since last year, when they mounted a campaign of industrial action.

They have not been balloted for strike action in the last 12 months.

​Ms Ranger said: “Ministers must negotiate through the summer to get a deal done quickly. NHS workers deserve a fair award and it is unfair to keep them guessing.

“Whoever the prime minister and health secretary will be, can meet and negotiate.

“Long delays and disappointing awards would fail to move the debate on from the last two years.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “I hope these awful examples highlighted by the RCN make the impact they should on politicians and policymakers.

“As shocking as they are, treating patients in corridors, cupboards and carparks is the daily reality our members, and their colleagues, face every time they go to work.

“This shameful situation is one of the most visible indicators of a system under huge pressure and not functioning as it should.

“The problems are all fixable, and one thing which would make an immediate and significant difference, is increasing the number of permanent, staffed ward beds.

“The next government must prioritise these things immediately. Only then will we see an end to this disgraceful, dehumanising and dangerous situation.”

Deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery said: “Settling public sector pay awards for 2024/25 must be an urgent priority for the next government.

“The NHS has been waiting for an announcement since April.

“Staff, particularly those in lower pay bands, are feeling the pinch while trusts are unable to properly plan for the year ahead.”