Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf tipped as top presidential candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf tipped as top presidential candidate

By Press Association
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf registered his name as candidate for the June 28 presidential election (AP)
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf registered his name as candidate for the June 28 presidential election (AP)

Iran’s hard-line parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, emerged as the most prominent candidate from within the country’s Shiite theocracy in the race for the June 28 presidential election.

Monday marked the last day of registration for the contest to replace Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash with seven others on May 19.

The entry of Mr Qalibaf, a former Tehran mayor with close ties to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, catapulted him to the front of the bevvy of candidates, just a day after hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also registered his bid for the presidency.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf
The hardliner is aiming to replace Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month (AP)

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave a speech on Monday, alluding to qualities that Mr Qalibaf himself has highlighted, potentially signalling his support for the speaker.

Many, however, know Mr Qalibaf as a Revolutionary Guard general who was part of a violent crackdown on Iranian university students in 1999.

He also reportedly ordered live gunfire to be used against Iranian students in 2003 while serving as the country’s police chief.

Mr Qalibaf ran unsuccessfully for president in 2005 and 2013. He withdrew from the 2017 presidential campaign.

Mr Qalibaf, 62, registered his candidacy with the Interior Ministry in front of a crowd of journalists. Speaking to the media, he said he would continue on the same path as Mr Raisi and the late Guard General Qassem Soleimani, a figure revered by many in Iran after his 2020 killing in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Mr Qalibaf insisted he would not allow “another round of mismanagement” to happen in the country and mentioned poverty and price pressures affecting Iranians as the country strains under international sanctions.

“If I didn’t register, the work we have started for resolving economic issues of the people in the popular government (of Raisi) and the revolutionary parliament, and is now at the stage of fruition, would remain unfinished,” Mr Qalibaf said.

He did not elaborate further and it remains unclear what those plans actually would entail as Iran’s currency, the rial, continues to spiral and again nears 600,000 to the dollar.

The currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar when Tehran signed the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

Like other candidates, Mr Qalibaf stayed away from directly discussing the tattered nuclear deal — or the recent comments by officials that Iran potentially could seek the atomic bomb.

Iran’s parliament plays a secondary role in governing the country, though it can intensify pressure on a presidential administration when deciding on the annual budget and other important bills.

Along with Mr Ahmadinejad, another former parliament speaker, Ali Larijani, and former Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, who also ran in 2021, have also registered for the June balloting.

Eshaq Jahangiri, a former vice president under moderate President Hassan Rouhani, whose administration reached the nuclear deal, has also registered for the race.

Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, who took over after Mr Raisi’s death, apparently did not register, despite being seen with Mr Khamenei in recent  meetings.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said “about 80” hopefuls registered during the five-day registration period.

A 12-member Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists ultimately overseen by Mr Khamenei, will decide on a final candidate list by June 12.