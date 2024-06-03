Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at the end of the season

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the current Formula One season.

The Frenchman has won just a single point for the former Renault team so far in 2024.

The 27-year-old joined Alpine in 2020 and picked up both his and the team’s first Grand Prix victory in Hungary in 2021.

He has collected two further podiums with Alpine, at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix and last year in Monaco, either side of a best finish in the drivers’ standings of eighth in 2022.

In a post on X, Ocon said: “BWT Alpine F1 Team and I have agreed together to part ways at the end of the 2024 F1 season.

“The Enstone-Viry family has played a significant part in my life, dating back to my Lotus junior programme days. I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have achieved the things I did with this team, from my first podium to my first win in Formula 1. These achievements truly were dreams come true.

“I’ve crossed paths with so many inspiring individuals in my time here and there are too many people to thank for their hard work, passion, and dedication to the cause. But also for their kindness and support I received over the years.

“We had many ups and certainly some downs, but all I can say is that it was an honour racing alongside you, whether you were at the factories or trackside.

“Still, there is a long way to go this season and my focus and energy is 100% dedicated to this team and the work we need to do together to move forward and maximise our results on track.

Ocon has not enjoyed the best of starts to the 2024 season (Tim Goode/PA)

“Like many drivers this season, a lot has been said about my future beyond 2024. News will be announced in due course.”

Ocon will start next week’s Canadian Grand Prix with a five-place grid penalty after a collision with team-mate Pierre Gasly – who is also out of contract at the end of this season – on the opening lap of the recent race in Monaco.

Team principal Bruno Famin said there would be “appropriate consequences” following the incident, prompting speculation Ocon would not compete in Montreal, but the former Force India driver confirmed he would be racing this weekend.

“I took responsibility for the incident on lap 1 last Sunday and, despite my DNF, I am glad the team added a point to the tally in what has been a difficult start to the season for all of us,” he said last week on X.

“I respect Pierre as a teammate and as a competitor. We have always worked collaboratively and professionally inside the team, and this will continue to be the case.

“I’m looking forward to competing in Montreal, in front of the fantastic Canadian fans, and to the exciting opportunities the future holds.”