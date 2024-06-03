Giant pterosaur fossil found in Oxfordshire quarry is nicknamed ‘Abfab’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant pterosaur fossil found in Oxfordshire quarry is nicknamed ‘Abfab’

By Press Association
The wing bone from a giant pterosaur from the Jurassic period was found in a gravel pit in Abingdon-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in June 2022 (University of Portsmouth/PA)
Scientists have nicknamed a gigantic flying reptile from the Jurassic period “Abfab” after a fossilised bone was found in a gravel pit in Abingdon-on-Thames.

The wing bone, which would have belonged to one of the largest pterosaurs found from the Jurassic era, was discovered at the site in Oxfordshire after it was spotted by geologist Dr James Etienne in the quarry floor in June 2022.

Experts from the Universities of Portsmouth and Leicester have examined the bone, which was broken into three pieces but still well-preserved, and identified it as belonging to an adult ctenochasmatoid – a group of pterosaurs known for their long, slender wings, long jaws and fine bristle-like teeth.

The fossilised bone was spotted in the floor of a gravel pit in Abingdon-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in 2022 (University of Portsmouth/PA)

Professor David Martill, from the University of Portsmouth, said: “When the bone was discovered, it was certainly notable for its size.

“We carried out a numerical analysis and came up with a maximum wingspan of 3.75m (12ft). Although this would be small for a Cretaceous pterosaur, it’s absolutely huge for a Jurassic one.

“This fossil is also particularly special because it is one of the first records of this type of pterosaur from the Jurassic period in the United Kingdom.”

Pterosaurs from the Triassic and Jurassic periods typically had wingspans of between 1.5m and 2m (5ft-6ft 6in), making them smaller than their later relatives from the Cretaceous period, which had wingspans of up to 10m (33ft).

Prof Martill said the new discovery suggests that Jurassic pterosaurs could grow larger than previously thought.

He said: “This specimen is now one of the largest known pterosaurs from the Jurassic period  worldwide, surpassed only by a specimen in Switzerland with an estimated wingspan of up to 5m (16ft).”

Professor David Martill said the new discovery suggests that Jurassic pterosaurs could grow larger than previously thought (University of Portsmouth/PA)

The bone was found by Dr Etienne when the Late Jurassic Kimmeridge Clay Formation was temporarily exposed in the floor of the quarry, revealing a number of specimens, including bones from ichthyosaurs and plesiosaurs and other ancient sea creatures including ammonites and bivalves, marine crocodiles and sharks.

Dr Dave Unwin, from the University of Leicester, said: “Abfab, our nickname for the Abingdon pterosaur, shows that pterodactyloids, advanced pterosaurs that completely dominated the Cretaceous, achieved spectacularly large sizes almost immediately after they first appeared in the Middle Jurassic right about the time the dinosaurian ancestors of birds were taking to the air.”

– The scientists’ report has been published in the journal Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association and the fossil is now housed in the Etches Collection in Kimmeridge, Dorset.