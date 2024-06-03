Fresh water present on Earth ‘500 million years earlier than previously thought’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Fresh water present on Earth ‘500 million years earlier than previously thought’

By Press Association
Water on Earth moves between the land, oceans and atmosphere via processes including evaporation and precipitation (David Davies/PA)
Fresh water, which is essential for life, appeared on Earth about four billion years ago – 500 million years earlier than previously thought, research suggests.

The findings, based on analysis of ancient crystals from the Jack Hills in Western Australia’s Mid West region, push back the timeline for the emergence of fresh water to just a few hundred million years after the planet formed.

Researchers measured the oxygen compositions of zircon, a mineral that formed in some rocks that made up the Earth’s early continental landmasses some 3.2 to 4.2 billion years ago.

They found preserved evidence that the hot, molten rocks they grew in came into contact with water during their formation.

The findings challenge the existing theory that Earth was completely covered by ocean four billion years ago, the researchers say.

Water on Earth moves between the land, oceans and atmosphere via processes including evaporation and precipitation, in a system known as the water cycle.

During the Earth’s early history, the availability of freshwater and the start of the water cycle may have contributed to the environments needed for early life to develop.

However, there is uncertainty about when the water cycle began.

Lead author Dr Hamed Gamaleldien, adjunct research fellow at Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences and an assistant professor at Khalifa University, UAE, said: “By examining the age and oxygen isotopes in tiny crystals of the mineral zircon, we found unusually light isotopic signatures as far back as four billion years ago.

“Such light oxygen isotopes are typically the result of hot, fresh water altering rocks several kilometres below Earth’s surface.

“Evidence of fresh water this deep inside Earth challenges the existing theory that Earth was completely covered by ocean four billion years ago.”

According to the scientists, the emergence of the continental crust, the presence of freshwater, and the start of the water cycle may have facilitated the development of the environments required for life less than 600 million years after Earth’s formation.

Study co-author Dr Hugo Olierook, from Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the discovery was crucial for understanding how Earth formed and how life emerged.

He added: “This discovery not only sheds light on Earth’s early history but also suggests landmasses and fresh water set the stage for life to flourish within a relatively short time frame – less than 600 million years after the planet formed.

“The findings mark a significant step forward in our understanding of Earth’s early history and open doors for further exploration into the origins of life.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Geoscience.