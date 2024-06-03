Royal Navy veteran who survived Second World War freighter sinking dies aged 98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Navy veteran who survived Second World War freighter sinking dies aged 98

By Press Association
Able Seaman Lewis Curl (Royal Navy/PA)
Able Seaman Lewis Curl (Royal Navy/PA)

A Royal Navy veteran who survived the sinking of a freighter off France during the Second World War has died at the age of 98 just a few days before the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Able Seaman Lewis Curl, a member of the Bognor Regis branch of the Royal Naval Association, died at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, on May 22.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said that AB Curl was a D-Day veteran who served with the Royal Navy from 1942 to 1946.

She said that after he had been deployed as a cypher coder on HMS Belfast, he returned on leave to Portsmouth.

But a telegram awaited him and he was recalled to join HMS Dacres off Le Havre.

He travelled on a freighter carrying a load of army lorries, transport and fuel which was bombed and sunk off the French coast.

Describing his survival, the Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “AB Curl jumped into an amphibious vehicle but that was quickly overloaded and started to sink.

“As AB Curl swam away, a launch appeared and he was landed ashore.

“After wading ashore and drying out, he proceeded along the coast in the dark, walking and obtaining lifts on an army vehicle, finally arriving at the naval base where he was taken by launch to HMS Dacres, who lay at anchor just off shore.

“Able seamen do not get piped aboard ship, but 19-year-old Able Seaman Lewis Curl did.

“An officer took him to one side and told him the ship’s company had bets on if he was going to make it. The odds were against him.”

HMS Dacres then left for the Bay of Biscay for submarine boat surveillance and action and following its return to Portsmouth AB Curl was posted to Rosyth to join HMS Loch Glendhu and he returned to the Bay of Biscay.

For VE Day in 1945, AB Curl was in Glasgow before he returned to Portsmouth where he joined HMS Swiftsure bound for the Far East.

The Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “He volunteered for night searching for the presence of Japanese personnel and became infected by a tropical disease while ashore.

“The hospital he was in was then evacuated when the Japanese came too close.

“AB Curl was left in the ward as he was ‘too ill to move’. The staff returned a week later to find he was the only remaining survivor out of the four left behind. After convalescing, he was repatriated back to the UK on HMS Barfleur.”

AB Curl, who also served in HMS Mercury, was awarded the 1938/45 Medal, the Victory Medal, Atlantic Star and Bar, Burma Star, France and Germany Star, and Civil Medal.