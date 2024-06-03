Kylian Mbappe says Real Madrid move will be announced ‘tonight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kylian Mbappe says Real Madrid move will be announced ‘tonight’

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)
Kylian Mbappe shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Kylian Mbappe has revealed to French President Emmanuel Macron that his move to Real Madrid from Paris St Germain will be announced on Monday night.

The France forward was training with the national team ahead of this summer’s European Championship when he made the revelation.

He was captured on video by French broadcaster RMC Sport discussing his impending move to the newly-crowned Champions League winners.

When asked by Macron when the deal would be announced, Mbappe responded: “Tonight, tonight.”

It was widely reported on Sunday that the 25-year-old, who revealed earlier this year he would be leaving PSG this summer, had concluded a deal with the European champions.

The World Cup-winner would officially join Real on July 1, the day after his contract with the French club expires.

Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe has spent the past seven years with PSG (Owen Hunphreys/PA)

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, initially on loan, with the move made permanent a year later for a reported £165.7million fee.

He has since won six Ligue 1 titles alongside numerous domestic cups, scoring 256 goals in 308 appearances for the Parisian outfit.

Champions League glory, however, has so far eluded him. PSG reached the final in 2020 but finished runners-up to Bayern Munich and lost at the last-four stage this year to Borussia Dortmund, who were beaten 2-0 at Wembley by Real on Saturday.